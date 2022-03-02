Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBRG   US25401T1088

DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.

(DBRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2022

03/02/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

March 6 – 9: Citi's Global Property CEO Conference

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO will participate in a round table presentation on March 7, 2022 at 4:15 pm ET.

March 6 – 9: Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO, and Jacky Wu, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on March 8, 2022 at 9:50 am ET.

March 14-16: Deutsche Bank 2022 Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO will be presenting on March 15, 2022 at 11:05 am ET.

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Shareholders section of the DigitalBridge website at www.digitalbridge.com

March 21-24: Infrastructure Investor Global Summit Berlin 2022

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge and Latifa Tefridj-Gaillard, Managing Director, Head of Capital Formation – Europe, to participate in two panel discussions during the summit:
    • The Infrastructure Scorecard: a Deep Dive on Opportunities in the US Infrastructure Market on – March 22, 2022 at 12:00 pm CET
    • Smart Money: Debt Strategies to Capitalise on Market Dislocation – on March 23, 2022 at 4:50 pm CET
  • The Company will be conducting meetings with investors at the conference.

To attend the conference please register on the event’s website link.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $45 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
12:02pDigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2022
BU
08:33aDigitalBridge Appoints Jonathan S. Adelstein as Head of Global Policy and Public Invest..
BU
03/01DigitalBridge Closes $3.2 Billion Sale of Wellness Infrastructure Business
MT
02/28DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/28DigitalBridge Closes Sale of Wellness Infrastructure Business
BU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : DigitalBridge Group, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24DigitalBridge Group Improves Q4 Adjusted FFO as Revenue Rises; Shares Gain Pre-Bell
MT
02/24DIGITALBRIDGE : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
02/24DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
02/24Earnings Flash (DBRG) DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $256M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 047 M - -
Net income 2021 -404 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 064 M 4 064 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,92x
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,14 $
Average target price 9,69 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc C. Ganzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacky Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Ann Curtin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark D. Serwinowski Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Liam Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-14.29%4 064
GECINA-13.34%8 726
MIRVAC GROUP-11.00%7 411
THE GPT GROUP-8.67%6 881
ICADE-16.80%4 417
SAFEHOLD INC.-24.35%3 421