    DBRG   US25401T1088

DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.

(DBRG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2021

11/09/2021 | 10:31am EST
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences:

November 9-11: Nareit’s, REITWorld: 2021 Annual Winter Gathering

  • The Company will be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

November 10: AGL Virtual Summit

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge and Alex Gellman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge, will jointly deliver keynote at 12:00 p.m. ET. To attend the conference please register on the event’s website link here.

November 15: New Street Research & BCG 5G Conference – 5G: What Comes Next!

  • Warren Roll, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Investment Management, will be participating in a panel discussion at 9:50 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $38 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. For more information on DigitalBridge, visit www.digitalbridge.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 051 M - -
Net income 2021 -432 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 933 M 3 933 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,74x
EV / Sales 2022 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,65 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc C. Ganzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacky Wu Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & Treasurer
Nancy Ann Curtin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark D. Serwinowski Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Mark M. Hedstrom Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.59.04%3 933
GECINA-2.81%10 481
MIRVAC GROUP9.09%8 428
GPT GROUP15.78%7 408
ICADE8.90%6 009
SAFEHOLD INC.3.55%4 245