DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events and Industry Conferences in April 2023

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies will participate in the following upcoming investor events and industry events:

April 7, 2023: Virtual Fireside Chat, Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge

Marc Ganzi, CEO at DigitalBridge will be participating in a virtual fireside chat presentation with Jonathan Atkin Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, on Friday, April 7 at 10:00am ET.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events.

April 25 – 27: Datacloud Global Congress 2023 – Monaco

Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director at DigitalBridge, will be participating in the panel discussion, “What are the Potential Headwinds Facing Global M&A” on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 3:50pm CET.

Chris Moon, Managing Director Credit at DigitalBridge, will be participating in the panel discussion, “Navigating the Landscape: Hyperscaler Growth Initiatives and Roadmaps” on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:45pm CET.

Josh Joshi, Executive Chairman at DigitalBridge portfolio company AtlasEdge, will be participating in the panel discussion, “Innovation and Applications: Where Do We See Edge in the Next 5 Years” on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:05pm CET.

Executives from DigitalBridge portfolio company Vantage EMEA will be in attendance.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $65 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

