    DBRG   US25401T6038

DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.

(DBRG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-31 pm EDT
11.99 USD   +1.52%
08:33aDigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events and Industry Conferences in April 2023
BU
03/31DigitalBridge Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
BU
03/27Second shareholder Ardian is considering offer on Inwit
AN
DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events and Industry Conferences in April 2023

04/03/2023 | 08:33am EDT
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies will participate in the following upcoming investor events and industry events:

April 7, 2023: Virtual Fireside Chat, Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge

  • Marc Ganzi, CEO at DigitalBridge will be participating in a virtual fireside chat presentation with Jonathan Atkin Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, on Friday, April 7 at 10:00am ET.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events.

April 25 – 27: Datacloud Global Congress 2023 – Monaco

  • Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director at DigitalBridge, will be participating in the panel discussion, “What are the Potential Headwinds Facing Global M&A” on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 3:50pm CET.
  • Chris Moon, Managing Director Credit at DigitalBridge, will be participating in the panel discussion, “Navigating the Landscape: Hyperscaler Growth Initiatives and Roadmaps” on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:45pm CET.
  • Josh Joshi, Executive Chairman at DigitalBridge portfolio company AtlasEdge, will be participating in the panel discussion, “Innovation and Applications: Where Do We See Edge in the Next 5 Years” on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:05pm CET.
  • Executives from DigitalBridge portfolio company Vantage EMEA will be in attendance.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $65 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 246 M - -
Net income 2023 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -21,4x
Yield 2023 0,41%
Capitalization 1 940 M 1 940 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,15x
EV / Sales 2024 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 11,99 $
Average target price 21,06 $
Spread / Average Target 75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc C. Ganzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin J. Jenkins President & Chief Investment Officer
Jacky Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Ann Curtin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark D. Serwinowski Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.9.60%1 940
GECINA0.42%7 665
MIRVAC GROUP-2.35%5 504
THE GPT GROUP0.95%5 446
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-8.90%5 267
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.5.88%3 587
