Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBRG   US25401T6038

DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.

(DBRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24:49 2023-01-27 pm EST
13.65 USD   +1.98%
02:47pDigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in February 2023
BU
01/24DigitalBridge Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
BU
01/182023 : Investing Into an Evolving Data Center Landscape
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in February 2023

01/27/2023 | 02:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

January 30 - February 1: Metro Connect USA – Fort Lauderdale, FL

DigitalBridge company and portfolio executives will be participating in the following sessions:

  • DigitalBridge Senior Managing Director Steven Sonnenstein and DigitalBridge portfolio company Vertical Bridge CEO Alex Gellman will be participating in the fireside chat, “Market Growth Forecast with Q&A” on January 31, 2023 at 9:00am ET.
  • Chris Moon, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Credit, will be participating in the panel, “How can we Accelerate 10gb to the Tower Nationwide?” on January 31, 2023 at 4:10pm ET.
  • Warren Roll, Managing Director, DigitalBridge, will be participating in the panel, “Is the Energy Crisis Making it Harder to Achieve Sustainability Goals?” on February 1, 2023 at 11:40am ET.
  • Jay Floyd, Vice President of Product and Strategy at ExteNet Systems will be part of the keynote panel, “How Will the Meeting of the Edge & 5G Enable New Applications?” on January 30, 2023 at 2:10pm ET.
  • Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo will be part of the CEO panel discussion, “How Can Operators Protect Project Delivery Timelines” on January 31, 2023 at 10:15am ET.
  • Andres Irlando, President of Zayo will be part of the Keynote Q&A on February 1, 2023 at 9:25am ET.
  • Dale Carey, Executive Vice President of Vertical Bridge will be participating in the panel, “How Can Increased Collaboration Across Verticals Accelerate 5G Rollout Across the USA?” on February 1, 2023 at 11:10am ET.
  • Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting meetings at the conference.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

February 22 - 23: Wells Fargo 26th Annual Real Estate Securities Conference – New York, NY

  • Ben Jenkins, President and Chief Investment Officer of DigitalBridge, will be participating in a panel on private infrastructure investment on February 23, 2023 at 1:25pm ET

February 27- March 1: 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference – Palm Beach, FL

  • Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking on February 27 at 10:30am ET. The presentation webcast will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events.
  • Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings at the conference.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $50 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
02:47pDigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in February ..
BU
01/24DigitalBridge Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference..
BU
01/182023 : Investing Into an Evolving Data Center Landscape
PU
01/05Transcript : DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2023 Communica..
CI
2022DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in January 2..
BU
2022Digitalbridge Group, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2022Legion Partners Wants DigitalBridge Group to Sell if Turnaround Falls Short
CI
2022Digitalbridge Group, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Director..
AQ
2022DigitalBridge, IFM Investors Complete $11 Billion Switch Acquisition; Switch Shares Del..
MT
2022DigitalBridge and IFM Investors Complete $11 Billion Take-Private of Switch
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 142 M - -
Net income 2022 -416 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,53x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 2 139 M 2 139 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,17x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,38 $
Average target price 25,19 $
Spread / Average Target 88,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc C. Ganzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin J. Jenkins President & Chief Investment Officer
Jacky Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Ann Curtin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark D. Serwinowski Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.22.30%2 139
GECINA14.56%8 730
MIRVAC GROUP6.57%6 351
THE GPT GROUP9.29%6 234
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-6.50%5 511
ICADE8.55%3 586