DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in February 2023

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

January 30 - February 1: Metro Connect USA – Fort Lauderdale, FL

DigitalBridge company and portfolio executives will be participating in the following sessions:

DigitalBridge Senior Managing Director Steven Sonnenstein and DigitalBridge portfolio company Vertical Bridge CEO Alex Gellman will be participating in the fireside chat, “Market Growth Forecast with Q&A” on January 31, 2023 at 9:00am ET.

Chris Moon, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Credit, will be participating in the panel, “How can we Accelerate 10gb to the Tower Nationwide?” on January 31, 2023 at 4:10pm ET.

Warren Roll, Managing Director, DigitalBridge, will be participating in the panel, “Is the Energy Crisis Making it Harder to Achieve Sustainability Goals?” on February 1, 2023 at 11:40am ET.

Jay Floyd, Vice President of Product and Strategy at ExteNet Systems will be part of the keynote panel, “How Will the Meeting of the Edge & 5G Enable New Applications?” on January 30, 2023 at 2:10pm ET.

Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo will be part of the CEO panel discussion, “How Can Operators Protect Project Delivery Timelines” on January 31, 2023 at 10:15am ET.

Andres Irlando, President of Zayo will be part of the Keynote Q&A on February 1, 2023 at 9:25am ET.

Dale Carey, Executive Vice President of Vertical Bridge will be participating in the panel, “How Can Increased Collaboration Across Verticals Accelerate 5G Rollout Across the USA?” on February 1, 2023 at 11:10am ET.

Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting meetings at the conference.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

February 22 - 23: Wells Fargo 26th Annual Real Estate Securities Conference – New York, NY

Ben Jenkins, President and Chief Investment Officer of DigitalBridge, will be participating in a panel on private infrastructure investment on February 23, 2023 at 1:25pm ET

February 27- March 1: 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference – Palm Beach, FL

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking on February 27 at 10:30am ET. The presentation webcast will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events.

Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings at the conference.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $50 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

