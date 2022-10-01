Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBRG   US25401T6038

DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.

(DBRG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 30/09/2022 BST
12.51 USD   -.--%
01:00aGlobal funds find promise in Southeast Asia infrastructure deals
RE
10/01Tillerson to be called as witness in Trump ally's foreign agent trial
RE
09/30Global funds find promise in Southeast Asia infrastructure deals
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tillerson to be called as witness in Trump ally's foreign agent trial

10/01/2022 | 11:44pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rex Tillerson, former chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil and former U.S. Secretary of State, leaves New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be called as a witness by federal prosecutors in the trial of Tom Barrack, a one-time fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, on charges of illegally acting as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates, a court filing showed on Saturday.

Barrack's defense revealed the plans in a letter to U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in which it requested that Tillerson take the stand on Monday. The defense said prosecutors had confirmed that they would be calling Tillerson, but informed the defense he would be unavailable after Oct. 4 due to "personal plans."

Having Tillerson take the stand on Monday would ensure that the defense has enough time to cross-examine him, Barrack's lawyers said.

Tillerson could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, where Barrack is being tried, declined to comment.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have said his interactions with Emirati officials were part of his role running private equity firm Colony Capital, now known as DigitalBridge Group Inc.

Tillerson, the former chief executive of ExxonMobil, served as Trump's secretary of state for slightly more than a year from 2017 to 2018.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
All news about DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
01:00aGlobal funds find promise in Southeast Asia infrastructure deals
RE
10/01Tillerson to be called as witness in Trump ally's foreign agent trial
RE
09/30Global funds find promise in Southeast Asia infrastructure deals
RE
09/21Trump ally Barrack's trial on foreign agent charges moves to opening stateme..
RE
09/20Transcript : DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Presents at Deutsche Bank's 30th Annua..
CI
09/20Three UK partners with Freshwave on the operator's first JOTS Neutral Host In-Building ..
AQ
09/19Trump may be called to testify at ally's foreign agent trial, judge says
RE
09/19B. Riley Lowers DigitalBridge Group's PT to $37 from $40, Lowers Assigned Multiples for..
MT
09/19Trump ally's trial on foreign agent charges to start with jury selection
RE
09/16European Commission Clears Deutsche Telekom-led Partnership's Purchase Of DFMG
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 148 M - 1 030 M
Net income 2022 -367 M - -330 M
Net Debt 2022 5 218 M - 4 683 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,04x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 2 052 M 2 052 M 1 842 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,51 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc C. Ganzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin J. Jenkins President & Chief Investment Officer
Jacky Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Ann Curtin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark D. Serwinowski Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.0.00%2 052
GECINA-34.54%5 817
MIRVAC GROUP-33.16%4 944
THE GPT GROUP-29.34%4 727
ICADE-39.46%2 834
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-32.54%2 747