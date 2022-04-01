Digitalist : Corporate Governance Statement 2021

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT OF DIGITALIST

GROUP PLC 2021

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

I INTRODUCTION In the course of 2021, Digitalist Group Plc (hereinafter also "Digitalist Group" or "Company") complied to full extent with the Governance Code 2020 for Finnish listed companies ("Finn-ish Corporate Governance Code 2020"), which was adopted by the Securities Market As- sociation on 19.9.2019 and entered into force on 1.1.2020. The Finnish Corporate Govern-ance Code 2020 is available on the website of the Securities Market Association at the addresswww.cgfinland.fi. This statement on the issuer's corporate governance (Corporate Governance Statement), referred to in the Securities Markets Act, Chapter 7, §7, has been drawn up in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020. The Corporate Governance Statement is issued separately from the Annual Report of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors of Digitalist Group has discussed this Corporate Governance State-ment. The Annual General Meeting of Digitalist Group adopted the Company's remuneration pol-icy on 14.4.2020. The policy is available on the Company's website. The Company will pub- lish a separate remuneration report for accounting period 2021.

II DESCRIPTIONS CONCERNING CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Management structure of Digitalist Group

Digitalist Group Plc is a public limited company registered in Finland and domiciled in Hel-sinki. The Digitalist Group consists of the parent company Digitalist Group Plc and its Finn-ish and foreign subsidiaries.

Digitalist Group is governed in compliance with the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act (624/2006 as amended), the Securities Markets Act (746/2012 as amended), the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), the rules and regulations issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for listed companies, and the Articles of Association of Digitalist Group Plc. In addition, the Company observes in its governance the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020 for the part of the recommendations which entered into force on 1.1.2020.

The management of Digitalist Group is the responsibility of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of Digitalist Group Plc, whose duties are determined in accordance with the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. Internalcontrol is the responsibility of the Company's top management, external control is the re- sponsibility of the auditors. Business operations are the responsibility of the Chief Execu-tive Officer, assisted by the Management Team of the Group.

Annual General Meeting and Articles of Association

The highest decision-making body of Digitalist Group Plc is the General Meeting, at which the shareholders exercise their right to speak and vote on matters concerning the Company. The General Meeting, inter alia, adopts the profit and loss account and balance sheet and decides on the distribution of profits on the basis of the proposal of the Board of Directors. The General Meeting also elects the members of the Board of Directors and the auditor and decides on the releasing of the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability.

The Annual General Meeting is held annually within six months of the end of the accounting period on a date determined by the Board of Directors.

In 2021, the Annual General Meeting was held on 20.4.2021. Certain changes were made to the practical arrangements of the Annual General Meeting in order to minimize the risk of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Annual General Meeting was arranged un-der the so-called temporary act (677/2020) such that the Company's shareholders partici- pated in the meeting and exercised their shareholder rights only by voting in advance and submitting counterproposals and questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting of Digitalist Group for 2022 will be held on 26.4.2022.

According to the Articles of Association of Digitalist Group Plc, the notice of the General

Meeting shall be published on the Company's website at most three months and at least three weeks prior to the General Meeting, however, always at least nine days prior to the date of record of the General Meeting. A notice of the General Meeting is always also pub-lished in a stock exchange release. The notice of a General Meeting indicates the matters to be considered at the Annual General Meeting.

The notice of the meeting and other documents relating to the General Meeting, such as the Board of Directors' decision proposals and the Annual Report, are on view on the web- site of Digitalist Group Plc at the latest three weeks prior to the Annual General Meeting.

Digital Group Plc's Articles of Association are available on the Company's website at the addresshttps://investor.digitalistgroup.com/fi/investor/governance. In accordance with the Limited Liability Companies Act, any amendments to the Articles of Association shall be decided on by the shareholders in a General Meeting.

Composition and operations of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors represents all shareholders and looks fairly after the shareholders'

common interest. According to the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors of Digitalist Group Plc shall comprise no less than five and no more than nine full members. The General Meeting elects the members of the Board of Directors for one term of office at a time. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors always ends at the close of the first Annual General Meeting following the election. A new member of the Board of Directors is initiated into the Company's operation.

The Board of Directors elects from among its members the Chair and the Deputy Chair, and constitutes a quorum when more than half of its members are present. The Board of Direc-tors defines among itself the special areas of the members of the Board of Directors, but the entire Board of Directors participates in decision-making and consideration of matters.

In the composition of the Board of Directors of Digitalist Group Plc, the requirements set by the Company's operation, the Company's stage of development, and gender balance have been taken into account. The aim is that both genders are represented on the Board of Directors. In accounting period 2021, the aim of representation by both genders has been achieved. The principles of diversity of the Board of Directors shall be taken into account in plans concerning the successors of members of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company's administration and proper arrangement of its operation are the responsibil-ity of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors decides on the Company's business concept, vision, main aims, and the strategy created for their implementation. In addition, the Board of Directors decides on the budgets and action plans drawn up for the implemen-tation of the strategy, on the principles of risk management, on the remuneration system for the management and the personnel, on company acquisitions and asset deals, and on other matters which have a far-reaching effect on the Company. The Board of Directors decides on the Company's organization on the basis of the Chief Executive Officer's proposal.

The main duties and operating principles of the Board of Directors are defined in writing in the Rules of Procedure. The Rules of Procedure of the Board of Directors are on view on the Company's Internet site at the addresshttps://investor.digitalistgroup.com/fi/inves- tor/governance/board-of-directors.

The Board of Directors assembles for regular meetings according to its Rules of Procedure. In addition to the regular meetings, the Board of Directors holds extraordinary meetings, if necessary. A meeting of the Board of Directors can also be held as a telephone, email or video meeting.

The Board of Directors assesses its operation and working methods annually. The assess-ment is carried out as an internal self-assessment.

The Chief Executive Officer of Digitalist Group Plc attends the meetings of the Board of Directors as a presenter, and the Chief Financial Officer in the capacity of the secretary of

the Board of Directors. In addition to these, the Board of Directors also invites other repre-sentatives of the management to its meetings, if necessary.

Biographical details of the Board members

The Annual General Meeting of Digitalist Group elected, on 20.4.2021, six full members to the Company's Board of Directors for a term of office ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022. Paul Ehrnrooth, Andreas Rosenlew, Esa Matikainen, Peter Eriksson and Maria Olofsson were re-elected to the Board of Directors and Johan Almquist was elected as a new member to the Board. The Board of Directors elected from among its members Esa Matikainen as Chair and Andreas Rosenlew as Deputy Chair.

Esa Matikainen, b. 1969

D.Sc. (Econ. & Bus. Adm.), M. Sc. (Tech., Production economics) Board professional

Member of the Board of Directors since 2018 and Chair since 2021.

Significant work history

2009-

Board professional and Member of the Board in several companies, espe-cially in digital business growth companies (e.g. Qvik 2014-2020, MPY

Palvelut Oyj 2017-2019, MPY Osuuskunta 2014‒17, Ida Fram Group Oy

2017-19, InterQuest Oy, Chair of Board 2012-2017, member 2009‒2012; 2014 Seed Digital Media 2014)

2019-2020 Managing Director MPY Osuuskunta and its subsidiary MPY Palvelut

Oyj/MPY Yrityspalvelut Oyj

2001‒

Partner in selected growth companies (e.g. Apprix Oy 2001->, SoSe 2008-17, mCasting 2001‒2015)

2001‒2012 Management consulting (EM Advisor Oy, 2001->, 2007‒2012 Aspectum

Public Oy Fennia Consulting 2003‒08)

1994‒2001 Chairman of the Board/Member of the Board, Director of Strategy,

Nedecon Oyj (1994‒2001)

Other board memberships

Member of the Board, MPY Osuuskunta (Business ICT services and telecom, 2020-) Chairman of the Board, InlineMarket (data analytics, 2015-)

Andreas Rosenlew, b. 1962

Master of Science (in Econ.)

Senior Advisor and Board Professional Member of the Board of Directors since 2018

Significant work history

2004-2018 Grow AB, Managing Partner & Executive Chairman 2004-2006 Electrolux Group AB plc, Global Brand Director (for hire)