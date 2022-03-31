Digitalist : Financial Statements 2021 (pdf)

,CPWCT[

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC Pohjoisesplanadi 35 Aa, 00100 Helsinki

Reg. no. 611.522

Business ID: 0997039-6

Contents

Report of the Board of Directors 4

Key indicators 10

Principles for calculating the key indicators 11

Information on shares, shareholders and options 12

Consolidated financial statements (IFRS)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 14

Consolidated balance sheet 15

Consolidated cash flow statement 16

Calculation of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity 17

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 18

Parent company's financial statements (FAS)

Parent company's income statement 43

Parent company's balance sheet 44

Parent company's cash flow statement 45 Calculation of changes in the parent company's

shareholders' equity 46

Notes on the parent company 48 Signatures to the financial statements

and report of the Board of Directors 53

Auditor's report 55

Report of the Board of Directors for 1

January 2021 - 31 December 2021

Summary of the financial period

2021 ﬁ nancial period (comparable ﬁ gures for 2020 in parentheses):

• Turnover: EUR 18.5 million (EUR 20.5 million), decrease of 9.8%.

• EBITDA: EUR -1.8 million (EUR -2.0 million), -9.6% of turnover (-9.9%).

• EBIT: EUR -5.3 million (EUR -9.1 million), -28.8% of turnover (-44.2%).

• Net income*: EUR -5.8 million (EUR -11.9 million), -31.4% of turnover (-58.1%).

• Earnings per share (diluted and undiluted): -0.01 (EUR -0.02).

• Cash ﬂow from operations: EUR -3.7 million (EUR -1.3 million).

• Number of employees at the end of the ﬁnancial period: 165 (182), decrease of 9.3%.

* EBIT and net income for the ﬁnancial period include a goodwill impairment charge of EUR -1.4 million (EUR -3.7 million).

Business

Digitalist Group creates a competitive advantage by combining brand strategy, a good customer experience, design and technology to ensure continued business success for our customers. We believe that the seamless integration of digitalisation, customer experience and sustainability will surpass current expectations and meet future needs. We possess top-class expertise in branding, design and tech-nology for the development of brands, customer companies and so-ciety.

We aim to expand internationally and proﬁtably by designing new concepts, services and technology solutions for digitalising indus-tries. Our innovative services offer Digitalist Group a competitive advantage in markets where companies have increasingly identiﬁed a positive customer experience as a key source of competitive ad-vantage. Digitalist Group's largest customers include Honda, Spoti-fy, Posti, Electrolux and TetraPak.

Our Branding service develops customers' brands, marketing and customer experiences. Our design services include digital, mobile and web design, as well as service and industrial design. The servic-es range from planning strategy and user research to visual and inter-active design, prototype design and usability studies. In technology services, we have robust expertise in developing creative software solutions with respect to hardware, embedded systems and software.

One of the key tools in our operational and user experience offer-ing is the LeanLab customer collaboration platform. This software solution provides the opportunity to build customer understanding and engage in joint development with customers and personnel. We offer digital services for open-source environments (Drupal), and we are the leading web design and integration expert in Sweden. Our

main customers in Sweden are municipalities, government agencies and NGOs that have chosen an open source strategy.

The Group's head ofﬁce is in Helsinki. The Group has studios and signiﬁcant business operations in Finland, Sweden (Stockholm) and Canada (Vancouver). We bring together the expertise we need from our studios in different countries for each client project.

Year 2021

This was the second year on which the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact. Turnover in 2021 was EUR 18.5 million, down from EUR 20.5 million in 2020. The positive development of EBITDA in the ﬁnancial period was due to operational efﬁciency improvements, cost reductions and the divestment of Ticknovate Ltd. Most of the decrease in turnover occurred in the ﬁrst quarter of the year. The Group has invested in its key customers in line with its strategy, and this is expected to have a positive impact on sales trends. Our main priority for 2022 is to increase turnover.

The Group has boosted the efﬁciency of its operations, and this is expected to improve Group proﬁtability in the future. Operating expenses decreased to EUR 2.4 million in the ﬁnancial period. Ra-tionalising the cost structure will be the key to our success, and we are making major efforts to reduce ﬁxed costs while seeking new and more efﬁcient ways of serving our customers and expanding our business. Over the past year, we have also restructured our manage-ment, helping to reduce costs and enable more efﬁcient operational management. We believe that the impact of these measures will be-come apparent in the coming quarters.

The Group's ﬁnancial position remained tight during the 2021 ﬁnancial period. The Group's liquidity was improved during the ﬁ-nancial period by rearranging the repayment periods on related-par-ty loans and changing them into convertible bonds and equity loans. The repayment periods of loans from ﬁnancial institutions were ex-tended by negotiation. The company has agreed to increase its credit line with a ﬁnancier by EUR 2 million. The divestment of Tickno-vate Ltd, which took place in the second half of the year, improved the company's liquidity.

We have continued to creates a competitive advantage for our cus-tomers by combining brand strategy, a good customer experience, design and technology to ensure continued business success for our customers. Our branding, design and technology capabilities are the key factors we need to implement customer experience change pro-jects successfully.

During the ﬁnancial period, we identiﬁed a demand in the market for the LeanLab customer collaboration platform, which is one of the tools in our operational and user experience offering. We en-deavour to further strengthen its growth potential as SaaS business. We span off the LeanLab business into a wholly-owned subsidiary named LeanLab Oy with the aim of supporting the LeanLab Oy's focus on developing the SaaS business.

In Sweden, our offering of open-source technology has been strong. In December 2021, we concluded a signiﬁcant EUR 1.8 mil-lion agreement with a public-sector organisation in Sweden for the provision of design and development services. The agreement will underpin Digitalist Group's growth in Sweden and support its aim of

Increasing turnover, improving proﬁtability and enhancing the efﬁciency of operating models remain key goals for 2022. We still have much to improve, but we believe that we are on the right path, and we are beginning 2022 with an organisation that is ready to tack-le the challenge ahead of it and achieve change.

operating as a strategic partner in digitalisation. During the ﬁnancial period, we also increased our offering of open-source technology in Finland.

During the year under review, Digitalist Group employed an av-erage of 172 experts representing over 20 different nationalities in four different countries. Digitalist's values - people-orientation and equal opportunity, collaboration, continuous learning and client suc-cess - were realised effectively over the past year amid new oper-ating methods and virtual meetings. Our Group and our customers have adapted to new operating methods. Remote meetings and digi-tal tools have strengthen our ability to work across borders in teams with members from our various studios and support our customers in inspiring projects.

General meeting of 20 April 2021 and Board of Directors' authorisations

Digitalist Group Plc's Annual General Meeting, which was held on 20 April 2021, adopted the ﬁnancial statements for the ﬁnancial year that ended on 31 December 2020 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the ﬁnancial period that ended on 31 December 2020. As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting decided not to pay a div-idend for 2020.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors would have six members. Paul Ehrnrooth, Andreas Rosenlew, Esa Matikainen, Peter Eriksson, Maria Olofsson and Johan Almquist were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting decided to pay the following emol-uments to members of the Board of Directors: chair of the Board: EUR 40,000/year and EUR 500/meeting, deputy chair: EUR 30,000/ year and EUR 250/meeting, other Board members: EUR 20,000/ year and EUR 250/meeting. The fee for meetings of the Board's committees is EUR 500/meeting for the chair and EUR 250/meeting for the members. The company has had no committees since the general meeting on 14 April 2020.

KPMG Oy Ab, a ﬁrm of auditors, was elected as the company's auditor. The auditor with principle responsibility nominated by the audit ﬁrm is Miika Karkulahti, Authorised Public Accountant. The decision was taken to pay the auditor's fee in accordance with a reasonable invoice.

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on a paid share issue, as well as the issue of options and other special rights entitling their holders to shares as referred to in chapter 10, section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act, or a combination of all or some of the foregoing on one or more occa-sions, subject to the following conditions:

The maximum number of new shares that may be issued pursuant to the authorisation is 325,511,370, which corresponded to 50 per cent of all the shares in the company when the notice of the Annual General Meeting was sent. The Board of Directors was authorisedto decide on all the terms and conditions of share issues and special rights entitling their holders to shares within the limits of the fore-going authorisation, such as the condition that the subscription price may be paid in cash or by offsetting the value against the subscrib-er's outstanding receivables from the company.

The Board of Directors is entitled to decide to recognise the sub-scription price either as an increase in the share capital or in the invested unrestricted equity fund, either in whole in part.

Shares and special rights entitling their holders to shares may also be issued in a directed issue in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights if there is a weighty ﬁnancial reason to do so in accordance with the Limited Liability Companies Act. In such a case, the authorisation may be exercised in order to ﬁnance corpo-rate acquisitions or other investments in the company's business, to maintain and increase the Group's solvency or to implement its incentive scheme.

The authorisation is valid until the 2022 Annual General Meeting or 30 June 2022, whichever is ﬁrst.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisi-tion of treasury shares:

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the purchase or distress of a maximum of 65,102,000 treasury shares using the company's distributable assets. The max-imum number of shares corresponded to approximately 10 per cent of all the shares in the company when the notice of the Annual Gen-eral Meeting was published. The purchase may take place on one or more occasions. The purchase price of the shares may be no more than the highest price paid for the shares in public trading at the time of purchase. When treasury shares are purchased, ordinary de-rivative contracts, share lending or other contracts may be made in capital markets as provided by the laws and regulations. The author-isation entitles the Board of Directors to decide on the purchase of shares in proportions other than the holdings of the existing share-holders (directed acquisition).

Shares may be purchased for use in executing corporate acqui-sitions or other arrangements as part of the company's business, to improve the company's ﬁnancial structure, or otherwise for onward conveyance or cancellation.

The authorisation includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on all other matters related to the purchase of shares. The authorisation is valid until the 2022 Annual General Meeting or 30 June 2022, whichever is ﬁrst.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting and the decisions made are on the company's website at https://investor.digitalist-group.com/ﬁ/investor/governance/annual-general-meeting

Offices

Our ofﬁces are located in our primary markets of Finland, Sweden and Canada. All our ofﬁces are staffed by technology and design experts as well as a local sales organisation.