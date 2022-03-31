Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Digitalist Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIGIGR   FI0009008007

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

(DIGIGR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/01 11:29:43 am EDT
0.0276 EUR   -3.50%
04/01DIGITALIST : Corporate Governance Statement 2021
PU
04/01Notice of digitalist group plc's annual general meeting
GL
04/01Notice of digitalist group plc's annual general meeting
GL
Summary 
Summary

Digitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2021, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report

03/31/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Digitalist Group Plc   Stock Exchange Release   31 March 2022 at 9:00

Digitalist Group Plc has published the Financial Statements of 2021, the Report by the Board of Directors, the Auditor Report’s, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report in company’s internet pages mentioned below:

The financial statements of 2021, which include the Board of Directors' report and the Auditor's report, are published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/financial/financial-statements.

The Corporate Governance Statement is published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance.

The Remuneration Report is published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance/remuneration.

The Financial Statements of 2021 which include the Board of Directors' report and the Auditor's report, the Corporate Governance Statement as well as the Remuneration Report are all pdf-attachments to this Stock Exchange Release.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of directors

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Mervi Södö, CFO, tel. +358 40 136 5959, mervi.sodo@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

Attachments


