  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Digitalist Group Plc
  News
  Summary
    DIGIGR   FI0009008007

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

(DIGIGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:29:23 2023-03-30 am EDT
0.0210 EUR    0.00%
0.0210 EUR    0.00%
02:14aDigitalist : Financial Statements 2022
PU
02:02aDigitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2022, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report
GL
02:01aDigitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2022, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Digitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2022, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report

03/31/2023 | 02:02am EDT
Digitalist Group Plc         Stock Exchange Release 31 March 2023 at 9:00

Digitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2022, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor’s Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report

Digitalist Group Plc has published the Financial Statements of 2022, the Report by the Board of Directors, the Auditor’s Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report in company’s internet pages mentioned below:

The financial statements of 2022, which include the Board of Directors' report and the Auditor's report, are published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/financial/financial-statements.

The Corporate Governance Statement is published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance.

The Remuneration Report is published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance/remuneration.

The Financial Statements of 2022 which include the Board of Directors' report and the Auditor's report, the Corporate Governance Statement as well as the Remuneration Report are all pdf-attachments to this Stock Exchange Release.

Digitalist Finland Plc has also published The Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML-format in Finnish. According to the requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes have been labelled with XBRL block tags. XBRL tags have not been assured by the auditors. The report in ESEF format is available on the company’s internet pages and as an attachment to this release.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of directors

For further information, please contact:
Digitalist Group Oyj
Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, puh. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
https://digitalist.global

 

 

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2021 18,5 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net income 2021 -5,80 M -6,32 M -6,32 M
Net Debt 2021 31,7 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Digitalist Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carl Magnus Ingemar Leijonborg President & Chief Executive Officer
Esa Yrjö Juhani Matikainen Chairman
Paul Robert Göran Ehrnrooth Independent Director
Peter Ulrik Eriksson Independent Director
Andreas Rosenlew Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC12.90%15
ACCENTURE PLC5.93%178 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.62%139 856
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.28%117 216
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.94%90 946
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.26%69 365
