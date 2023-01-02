Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Digitalist Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIGIGR   FI0009008007

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

(DIGIGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:17 2022-12-30 am EST
0.0186 EUR   -.--%
01:39aDigitalist Group Extends Services Supply Deal with Swedish Client
MT
01:01aInside Information : Digitalist Group's continuation agreement on the delivery of design and development services to a Swedish public sector operator
GL
01:00aInside Information : Digitalist Group's continuation agreement on the delivery of design and development services to a Swedish public sector operator
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inside information: Digitalist Group's continuation agreement on the delivery of design and development services to a Swedish public sector operator

01/02/2023 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information January 2nd, 2023 at 8:00

Inside information: Digitalist Group’s continuation agreement on the delivery of design and development services to a Swedish public sector operator

Digitalist Group Plc’s (Digitalist Group or Company) Swedish subsidiary Digitalist Sweden AB has concluded a continuation agreement with a Swedish public sector operator on the delivery of design and development services. The agreement is part of long-term cooperation and its value is approximately EUR 1.8 million. The delivery of the services is planned to take place during 2023. The agreement supports Digitalist Group’s growth in Sweden and its target to act as a strategic partner in digitalisation.

Digitalist Group estimates that the agreement will not affect its guidance for 2022.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc
Magnus Leijonborg, CEO
tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
https://digitalist.global

Attachment


All news about DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
01:39aDigitalist Group Extends Services Supply Deal with Swedish Client
MT
01:01aInside Information : Digitalist Group's continuation agreement on the delivery of design a..
GL
01:00aInside Information : Digitalist Group's continuation agreement on the delivery of design a..
AQ
2022Inside Information : Change negotiations in Digitalist Group Plc's subsidiary Digitalist F..
GL
2022Inside Information : Change negotiations in Digitalist Group Plc's subsidiary Digitalist F..
AQ
2022Inside Information : Digitalist Group continues implementing savings initiatives
GL
2022Inside Information : Digitalist Group continues implementing savings initiatives
AQ
2022Digitalist group plc's financial reporting and annual general meeting in 2023
GL
2022Digitalist group plc's financial reporting and annual general meeting in 2023
AQ
2022Digitalist group plc's new shares registered in the trade register
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18,5 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net income 2021 -5,80 M -6,20 M -6,20 M
Net Debt 2021 31,7 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Digitalist Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carl Magnus Ingemar Leijonborg Chief Executive Officer
Esa Yrjö Juhani Matikainen Chairman
Paul Robert Göran Ehrnrooth Independent Director
Peter Ulrik Eriksson Independent Director
Andreas Rosenlew Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC0.00%13
ACCENTURE PLC0.00%168 040
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.88%143 987
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.00%127 382
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.00%99 086
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.11%75 993