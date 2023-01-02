Digitalist Group Plc Inside information January 2nd, 2023 at 8:00

Inside information: Digitalist Group’s continuation agreement on the delivery of design and development services to a Swedish public sector operator

Digitalist Group Plc’s (Digitalist Group or Company) Swedish subsidiary Digitalist Sweden AB has concluded a continuation agreement with a Swedish public sector operator on the delivery of design and development services. The agreement is part of long-term cooperation and its value is approximately EUR 1.8 million. The delivery of the services is planned to take place during 2023. The agreement supports Digitalist Group’s growth in Sweden and its target to act as a strategic partner in digitalisation.

Digitalist Group estimates that the agreement will not affect its guidance for 2022.

