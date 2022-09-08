Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DOCN   US25402D1028

DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(DOCN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
40.46 USD   +4.09%
08:07aDigitalOcean Completes Acquisition of Cloudways
BU
08/23DIGITALOCEAN : to Acquire Cloudways - Form 8-K
PU
08/23DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

DigitalOcean Completes Acquisition of Cloudways

09/08/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Acquisition broadens DigitalOcean’s capabilities for small to medium-sized businesses

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced it has completed its $350M acquisition of Cloudways, a leading managed cloud hosting and software as a service (SaaS) provider for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“The acquisition immediately strengthens our ability to enable builders to get their ideas on the internet, launch a business quickly, and grow and scale effortlessly,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO at DigitalOcean. “In addition, we are excited to be joining forces with the entire Cloudways team and together will continue our mission to simplify cloud computing so builders can spend more time creating software that changes the world.”

“Running multiple e-commerce stores requires safe, fast and flexible hosting. This we know, but we are not server experts. By moving to Cloudways and DigitalOcean, we not only got the speed and the flexibility we needed for our e-commerce stores, we also got a highly intuitive and easy-to-use interface, easy server scaling, 1-click staging environments along with world-class support,” said Jens Madsen, partner at www.heatxperts.com.

For more information on DigitalOcean, visit https://www.digitalocean.com.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so builders can spend more time creating software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “enable,” “expect,” “will,” “believe,” “continue” and other similar terms and phrases. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including those factors contained in the “Risk Factors” section of our SEC filings. It is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 568 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -266x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 922 M 3 922 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,36x
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Technical analysis trends DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 40,46 $
Average target price 55,27 $
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yancey L. Spruill Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Sorenson Chief Financial Officer
Barry Cooks Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Guy Chief Operating Officer
Amy S. Butte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC.-49.63%3 922
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-39.68%153 127
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-53.60%19 982
DYNATRACE, INC.-35.13%11 249
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-44.58%5 888
QUALYS, INC.9.67%5 773