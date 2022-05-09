Log in
DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
35.82 USD   +0.45%
DigitalOcean to Host Investor Day on June 9, 2022

05/09/2022 | 08:32am EDT
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced that it will host an investor day on Thursday, June 9, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT. At the event, the company will update the investment community on the company’s strategy, product roadmap and long-term financial objectives.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible from DigitalOcean’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.digitalocean.com. An archive of the webcast will be available following the event.

Event: DigitalOcean 2022 Investor Day

Date: June 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3783206/13AB3953573534E192B8FF7FCEAEA705

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so builders can spend more time creating software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.


