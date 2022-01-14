DigitalTown : Quarterly Disclosure Report - November 30, 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines DIGITALTOWN, INC. 205 - 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster, BC V3M 6B9 Canada 425-577-7766 https://www.digitaltown.com info@digitaltown.com Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: November 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of November 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,962,627,176 As of August 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,962,627,176 As of February 28, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,962,627,176 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. 1

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. DigitalTown, Inc. 205 - 810 Quayside Drive New Westminster, BC V3M 6B9 Canada History Incorporated as Command Small Computer Learning Centre, Inc. on April 7, 1982 In March 1987, company changed its name to Command Electronics, Inc. In April 1997, company changes its name to CyberStar Computer Corporation In January 2004, company changed its name to eNetpc, Inc. In December 2004, company changed its name to BDC Capital, Inc. In March 2007, company changed its name to DigitalTown, Inc. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): DigitalTown was incorporated on April 7, 1982, under the laws of the State of Minnesota, and the Company is Active and in Good Standing. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 205 - 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster, BC V3M 6B9 Canada The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☒ No: ☐ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: DigitalTown, Inc. filed for relief under Chapter 11, Subchapter V of the United States Bankruptcy Code on September 8, 2020 with the intention of reorganizing its debts. Our submitted Plan of Reorganization intended to implement our reorganization of our business and finances. The Plan provided for the reorganization of the Company's business and the satisfaction of the claims of all creditors. DigitalTown believed that the Plan complied with all the requirements of the Bankruptcy Code and that the Court should have confirmed it. A copy of the plan can be found on our website at (www.digitaltown.com). The Company remained debtor-in-possession throughout the process. On December 10, 2021, the Court denied confirmation and converted the case to Chapter 7. 2

Security Information Trading symbol: DGTW Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 25400E102 Par or stated value: $0.01 Total shares authorized: 5,000,000,000 Total shares outstanding: 2,962,627,176 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 2,356,346,197 Total number of shareholders of record: 359 Transfer Agent Name: ClearTrust, LLC Phone: 813-235-4490 Email: inbox@cleartrusttransfer.com Address: 16540 Pointe Village Drive, Suite 205, Lutz, FL 33558 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. 3

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance Date: 3/1/19 Common 146,740,570 Preferred Not Issued Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value Were the Individual/ Reason for share Restricted Exemption Transaction type (eg, new Shares Issues Securities of shares Entity Shares issuance (e.g. for or or issuance, (or cancelled) shares issued at a were issued to cash or debt Unrestricted Registration cancellation, issued discount to (entities must conversion) - OR- as of this Type shares ($/per market have individual Nature of Services filing returned to share) price at the with voting / Provided treasury) at time of investment issuance issuance? control (Yes/No) disclosed) FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund (Seth Convertible note 03/06/2019 New Issuance 4,700,000 Common 0.0024 Yes Fireman) conversion Restricted FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund (Seth Convertible note 03/18/2019 New Issuance 5,000,000 Common 0.0022 Yes Fireman) conversion Restricted Power Up Lending Group Ltd. (Seth Convertible note 03/21/2019 New Issuance 7,554,167 Common 0.0024 Yes Kramer) conversion Restricted FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund (Seth Convertible note 03/25/2019 New Issuance 6,000,000 Common 0.0020 Yes Fireman) conversion Restricted Power Up Lending Group Ltd. (Seth Convertible note 03/25/2019 New Issuance 7,555,556 Common 0.0018 Yes Kramer) conversion Restricted Power Up Lending Group Ltd. (Seth Convertible note 03/27/2019 New Issuance 7,552,778 Common 0.0018 Yes Kramer) conversion Restricted FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund (Seth Convertible note 03/29/2019 New Issuance 8,000,000 Common 0.0016 Yes Fireman) conversion Restricted Power Up Lending Group Ltd. (Seth Convertible note 03/29/2019 New Issuance 9,233,333 Common 0.0018 Yes Kramer) conversion Restricted Power Up Lending Group Ltd. (Seth Convertible note 04/01/2019 New Issuance 9,231,250 Common 0.0016 Yes Kramer) conversion Restricted Crown Bridge Partners, LLC Convertible note 04/04/2019 New Issuance 9,200,000 Common 0.0010 Yes (Seth Ahdoot) conversion Restricted Power Up Lending Group Ltd. (Seth Convertible note 04/04/2019 New Issuance 9,560,714 Common 0.0014 Yes Kramer) conversion Restricted FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund (Seth Convertible note 04/08/2019 New Issuance 6,000,000 Common 0.0012 Yes Fireman) conversion Restricted Crown Bridge Partners, LLC Convertible note 04/12/2019 New Issuance 11,790,000 Common 0.0009 Yes (Seth Ahdoot) conversion Restricted Crown Bridge Partners, LLC Convertible note 04/23/2019 New Issuance 12,380,000 Common 0.0009 Yes (Seth Ahdoot) conversion Restricted Power Up Lending Group Ltd. (Seth Convertible note 04/26/2019 New Issuance 11,727,273 Common 0.0011 Yes Kramer) conversion Restricted Power Up Lending Group Ltd. (Seth Convertible note 04/30/2019 New Issuance 11,734,694 Common 0.0010 Yes Kramer) conversion Restricted Power Up Lending Group Ltd. (Seth Convertible note 05/02/2019 New Issuance 11,764,706 Common 0.0009 Yes Kramer) conversion Restricted Crown Bridge Partners, LLC Convertible note 05/03/2019 New Issuance 13,580,000 Common 0.0006 Yes (Seth Ahdoot) conversion Restricted EMA Financial LLC (John Convertible note 05/03/2019 New Issuance 13,000,000 Common 0.0004 Yes Scholz) conversion Restricted Power Up Lending Group Ltd. (Seth Convertible note 05/03/2019 New Issuance 11,780,822 Common 0.0007 Yes Kramer) conversion Restricted 4