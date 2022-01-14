DigitalTown : Quarterly Disclosure Report - November 30, 2021

As of November 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,962,627,176
As of August 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,962,627,176
As of February 28, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,962,627,176
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule
12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
1
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
DigitalTown, Inc.
205 - 810 Quayside Drive
New Westminster, BC
V3M 6B9 Canada
History
Incorporated as Command Small Computer Learning Centre, Inc. on April 7, 1982
In March 1987, company changed its name to Command Electronics, Inc.
In April 1997, company changes its name to CyberStar Computer Corporation
In January 2004, company changed its name to eNetpc, Inc.
In December 2004, company changed its name to BDC Capital, Inc.
In March 2007, company changed its name to DigitalTown, Inc.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
DigitalTown was incorporated on April 7, 1982, under the laws of the State of Minnesota, and the Company is Active and in Good Standing.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
205 - 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster, BC V3M 6B9 Canada
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☒ No: ☐
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
DigitalTown, Inc. filed for relief under Chapter 11, Subchapter V of the United States Bankruptcy Code on September 8, 2020 with the intention of reorganizing its debts. Our submitted Plan of Reorganization intended to implement our reorganization of our business and finances. The Plan provided for the reorganization of the Company's business and the satisfaction of the claims of all creditors. DigitalTown believed that the Plan complied with all the requirements of the Bankruptcy Code and that the Court should have confirmed it. A copy of the plan can be found on our website at (www.digitaltown.com). The Company remained debtor-in-possession throughout the process. On December 10, 2021, the Court denied confirmation and converted the case to Chapter 7.
2
Security Information
Trading symbol:
DGTW
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
25400E102
Par or stated value:
$0.01
Total shares authorized:
5,000,000,000
Total shares outstanding:
2,962,627,176
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
2,356,346,197
Total number of shareholders of record:
359
Transfer Agent
Name:
ClearTrust, LLC
Phone:
813-235-4490
Email:
inbox@cleartrusttransfer.com
Address:
16540 Pointe Village Drive, Suite 205, Lutz, FL 33558
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
3
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date: 3/1/19
Common
146,740,570
Preferred
Not Issued
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value
Were the
Individual/
Reason for share
Restricted
Exemption
Transaction
type (eg, new
Shares Issues
Securities
of
shares
Entity Shares
issuance (e.g. for
or
or
issuance,
(or cancelled)
shares
issued at a
were issued to
cash or debt
Unrestricted
Registration
cancellation,
issued
discount to
(entities must
conversion) - OR-
as of this
Type
shares
($/per
market
have individual
Nature of Services
filing
returned to
share)
price at the
with voting /
Provided
treasury)
at
time of
investment
issuance
issuance?
control
(Yes/No)
disclosed)
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
03/06/2019
New Issuance
4,700,000
Common
0.0024
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
03/18/2019
New Issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.0022
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
03/21/2019
New Issuance
7,554,167
Common
0.0024
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
03/25/2019
New Issuance
6,000,000
Common
0.0020
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
03/25/2019
New Issuance
7,555,556
Common
0.0018
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
03/27/2019
New Issuance
7,552,778
Common
0.0018
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
03/29/2019
New Issuance
8,000,000
Common
0.0016
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
03/29/2019
New Issuance
9,233,333
Common
0.0018
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
04/01/2019
New Issuance
9,231,250
Common
0.0016
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
Crown Bridge
Partners, LLC
Convertible note
04/04/2019
New Issuance
9,200,000
Common
0.0010
Yes
(Seth Ahdoot)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
04/04/2019
New Issuance
9,560,714
Common
0.0014
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
04/08/2019
New Issuance
6,000,000
Common
0.0012
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
Crown Bridge
Partners, LLC
Convertible note
04/12/2019
New Issuance
11,790,000
Common
0.0009
Yes
(Seth Ahdoot)
conversion
Restricted
Crown Bridge
Partners, LLC
Convertible note
04/23/2019
New Issuance
12,380,000
Common
0.0009
Yes
(Seth Ahdoot)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
04/26/2019
New Issuance
11,727,273
Common
0.0011
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
04/30/2019
New Issuance
11,734,694
Common
0.0010
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
05/02/2019
New Issuance
11,764,706
Common
0.0009
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
Crown Bridge
Partners, LLC
Convertible note
05/03/2019
New Issuance
13,580,000
Common
0.0006
Yes
(Seth Ahdoot)
conversion
Restricted
EMA Financial
LLC (John
Convertible note
05/03/2019
New Issuance
13,000,000
Common
0.0004
Yes
Scholz)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
05/03/2019
New Issuance
11,780,822
Common
0.0007
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
4
JSJ Investments
Inc. (Sameer
Convertible note
05/06/2019
New Issuance
15,067,787
Common
0.0005
Yes
Hirji)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
05/06/2019
New Issuance
11,780,822
Common
0.0007
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
Power Up
Lending Group
Ltd. (Seth
Convertible note
05/08/2019
New Issuance
6,273,973
Common
0.0007
Yes
Kramer)
conversion
Restricted
Crown Bridge
Partners, LLC
Convertible note
05/09/2019
New Issuance
17,250,000
Common
0.0004
Yes
(Seth Ahdoot)
conversion
Restricted
EMA Financial
LLC (John
Convertible note
05/09/2019
New Issuance
16,000,000
Common
0.0006
Yes
Scholz)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
05/09/2019
New Issuance
9,500,000
Common
0.0007
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
EMA Financial
LLC (John
Convertible note
05/14/2019
New Issuance
20,000,000
Common
0.0007
Yes
Scholz)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
05/14/2019
New Issuance
10,900,000
Common
0.0007
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
Crown Bridge
Partners, LLC
Convertible note
05/16/2019
New Issuance
21,450,000
Common
0.0004
Yes
(Seth Ahdoot)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
05/16/2019
New Issuance
12,400,000
Common
0.0006
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
JSJ Investments
Inc. (Sameer
Convertible note
05/16/2019
New Issuance
20,087,963
Common
0.0004
Yes
Hirji)
conversion
Restricted
Auctus Fund,
LLC (Lou
Convertible note
05/17/2019
New Issuance
21,998,800
Common
0.0004
Yes
Posner)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
05/20/2019
New Issuance
14,100,000
Common
0.0004
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
Crown Bridge
Partners, LLC
Convertible note
05/21/2019
New Issuance
25,300,000
Common
0.0003
Yes
(Seth Ahdoot)
conversion
Restricted
EMA Financial
LLC (John
Convertible note
05/21/2019
New Issuance
22,000,000
Common
0.0003
Yes
Scholz)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
05/21/2019
New Issuance
24,300,000
Common
0.0004
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
JSJ Investments
Inc. (Sameer
Convertible note
05/21/2019
New Issuance
24,245,023
Common
0.0003
Yes
Hirji)
conversion
Restricted
Crown Bridge
Partners, LLC
Convertible note
05/22/2019
New Issuance
30,000,000
Common
0.0003
Yes
(Seth Ahdoot)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
05/23/2019
New Issuance
31,200,000
Common
0.0004
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
05/24/2019
New Issuance
34,300,000
Common
0.0004
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
Auctus Fund,
LLC (Lou
Convertible note
05/28/2019
New Issuance
34,328,200
Common
0.0003
Yes
Posner)
conversion
Restricted
Crown Bridge
Partners, LLC
Convertible note
05/28/2019
New Issuance
34,320,000
Common
0.0002
Yes
(Seth Ahdoot)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
05/28/2019
New Issuance
36,000,000
Common
0.0002
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
JSJ Investments
Inc. (Sameer
Convertible note
05/28/2019
New Issuance
35,389,771
Common
0.0002
Yes
Hirji)
conversion
Restricted
Auctus Fund,
LLC (Lou
Convertible note
06/06/2019
New Issuance
43,027,563
Common
0.0002
Yes
Posner)
conversion
Restricted
Super voting preferred
06/10/2019
New Issuance
51
Preferred
N/A
N/A
Sam Ciacco
shares
N/A
EMA Financial
LLC (John
Convertible note
06/13/2019
New Issuance
37,000,000
Common
0.0002
Yes
Scholz)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Opportunities
Fund (Seth
Convertible note
06/13/2019
New Issuance
45,000,000
Common
0.0002
Yes
Fireman)
conversion
Restricted
FirstFire Global
Convertible note
06/17/2019
New Issuance
49,000,000
Common
0.0002
Yes
Opportunities
conversion
Restricted
5
