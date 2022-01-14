Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. DigitalTown, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGTW   US25400E1029

DIGITALTOWN, INC.

(DGTW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DigitalTown : Quarterly Disclosure Report - November 30, 2021

01/14/2022 | 04:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

DIGITALTOWN, INC.

205 - 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster, BC V3M 6B9 Canada

425-577-7766

https://www.digitaltown.com

info@digitaltown.com

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: November 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of November 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,962,627,176

As of August 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,962,627,176

As of February 28, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,962,627,176

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule

12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: No:

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

DigitalTown, Inc.

205 - 810 Quayside Drive

New Westminster, BC

V3M 6B9 Canada

History

Incorporated as Command Small Computer Learning Centre, Inc. on April 7, 1982

In March 1987, company changed its name to Command Electronics, Inc.

In April 1997, company changes its name to CyberStar Computer Corporation

In January 2004, company changed its name to eNetpc, Inc.

In December 2004, company changed its name to BDC Capital, Inc.

In March 2007, company changed its name to DigitalTown, Inc.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

DigitalTown was incorporated on April 7, 1982, under the laws of the State of Minnesota, and the Company is Active and in Good Standing.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

205 - 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster, BC V3M 6B9 Canada

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

DigitalTown, Inc. filed for relief under Chapter 11, Subchapter V of the United States Bankruptcy Code on September 8, 2020 with the intention of reorganizing its debts. Our submitted Plan of Reorganization intended to implement our reorganization of our business and finances. The Plan provided for the reorganization of the Company's business and the satisfaction of the claims of all creditors. DigitalTown believed that the Plan complied with all the requirements of the Bankruptcy Code and that the Court should have confirmed it. A copy of the plan can be found on our website at (www.digitaltown.com). The Company remained debtor-in-possession throughout the process. On December 10, 2021, the Court denied confirmation and converted the case to Chapter 7.

2

  1. Security Information

Trading symbol:

DGTW

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

25400E102

Par or stated value:

$0.01

Total shares authorized:

5,000,000,000

Total shares outstanding:

2,962,627,176

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

2,356,346,197

Total number of shareholders of record:

359

Transfer Agent

Name:

ClearTrust, LLC

Phone:

813-235-4490

Email:

inbox@cleartrusttransfer.com

Address:

16540 Pointe Village Drive, Suite 205, Lutz, FL 33558

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

3

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date: 3/1/19

Common

146,740,570

Preferred

Not Issued

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value

Were the

Individual/

Reason for share

Restricted

Exemption

Transaction

type (eg, new

Shares Issues

Securities

of

shares

Entity Shares

issuance (e.g. for

or

or

issuance,

(or cancelled)

shares

issued at a

were issued to

cash or debt

Unrestricted

Registration

cancellation,

issued

discount to

(entities must

conversion) - OR-

as of this

Type

shares

($/per

market

have individual

Nature of Services

filing

returned to

share)

price at the

with voting /

Provided

treasury)

at

time of

investment

issuance

issuance?

control

(Yes/No)

disclosed)

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

03/06/2019

New Issuance

4,700,000

Common

0.0024

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

03/18/2019

New Issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.0022

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

03/21/2019

New Issuance

7,554,167

Common

0.0024

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

03/25/2019

New Issuance

6,000,000

Common

0.0020

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

03/25/2019

New Issuance

7,555,556

Common

0.0018

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

03/27/2019

New Issuance

7,552,778

Common

0.0018

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

03/29/2019

New Issuance

8,000,000

Common

0.0016

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

03/29/2019

New Issuance

9,233,333

Common

0.0018

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

04/01/2019

New Issuance

9,231,250

Common

0.0016

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

Crown Bridge

Partners, LLC

Convertible note

04/04/2019

New Issuance

9,200,000

Common

0.0010

Yes

(Seth Ahdoot)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

04/04/2019

New Issuance

9,560,714

Common

0.0014

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

04/08/2019

New Issuance

6,000,000

Common

0.0012

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

Crown Bridge

Partners, LLC

Convertible note

04/12/2019

New Issuance

11,790,000

Common

0.0009

Yes

(Seth Ahdoot)

conversion

Restricted

Crown Bridge

Partners, LLC

Convertible note

04/23/2019

New Issuance

12,380,000

Common

0.0009

Yes

(Seth Ahdoot)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

04/26/2019

New Issuance

11,727,273

Common

0.0011

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

04/30/2019

New Issuance

11,734,694

Common

0.0010

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

05/02/2019

New Issuance

11,764,706

Common

0.0009

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

Crown Bridge

Partners, LLC

Convertible note

05/03/2019

New Issuance

13,580,000

Common

0.0006

Yes

(Seth Ahdoot)

conversion

Restricted

EMA Financial

LLC (John

Convertible note

05/03/2019

New Issuance

13,000,000

Common

0.0004

Yes

Scholz)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

05/03/2019

New Issuance

11,780,822

Common

0.0007

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

4

JSJ Investments

Inc. (Sameer

Convertible note

05/06/2019

New Issuance

15,067,787

Common

0.0005

Yes

Hirji)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

05/06/2019

New Issuance

11,780,822

Common

0.0007

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

Power Up

Lending Group

Ltd. (Seth

Convertible note

05/08/2019

New Issuance

6,273,973

Common

0.0007

Yes

Kramer)

conversion

Restricted

Crown Bridge

Partners, LLC

Convertible note

05/09/2019

New Issuance

17,250,000

Common

0.0004

Yes

(Seth Ahdoot)

conversion

Restricted

EMA Financial

LLC (John

Convertible note

05/09/2019

New Issuance

16,000,000

Common

0.0006

Yes

Scholz)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

05/09/2019

New Issuance

9,500,000

Common

0.0007

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

EMA Financial

LLC (John

Convertible note

05/14/2019

New Issuance

20,000,000

Common

0.0007

Yes

Scholz)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

05/14/2019

New Issuance

10,900,000

Common

0.0007

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

Crown Bridge

Partners, LLC

Convertible note

05/16/2019

New Issuance

21,450,000

Common

0.0004

Yes

(Seth Ahdoot)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

05/16/2019

New Issuance

12,400,000

Common

0.0006

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

JSJ Investments

Inc. (Sameer

Convertible note

05/16/2019

New Issuance

20,087,963

Common

0.0004

Yes

Hirji)

conversion

Restricted

Auctus Fund,

LLC (Lou

Convertible note

05/17/2019

New Issuance

21,998,800

Common

0.0004

Yes

Posner)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

05/20/2019

New Issuance

14,100,000

Common

0.0004

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

Crown Bridge

Partners, LLC

Convertible note

05/21/2019

New Issuance

25,300,000

Common

0.0003

Yes

(Seth Ahdoot)

conversion

Restricted

EMA Financial

LLC (John

Convertible note

05/21/2019

New Issuance

22,000,000

Common

0.0003

Yes

Scholz)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

05/21/2019

New Issuance

24,300,000

Common

0.0004

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

JSJ Investments

Inc. (Sameer

Convertible note

05/21/2019

New Issuance

24,245,023

Common

0.0003

Yes

Hirji)

conversion

Restricted

Crown Bridge

Partners, LLC

Convertible note

05/22/2019

New Issuance

30,000,000

Common

0.0003

Yes

(Seth Ahdoot)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

05/23/2019

New Issuance

31,200,000

Common

0.0004

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

05/24/2019

New Issuance

34,300,000

Common

0.0004

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

Auctus Fund,

LLC (Lou

Convertible note

05/28/2019

New Issuance

34,328,200

Common

0.0003

Yes

Posner)

conversion

Restricted

Crown Bridge

Partners, LLC

Convertible note

05/28/2019

New Issuance

34,320,000

Common

0.0002

Yes

(Seth Ahdoot)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

05/28/2019

New Issuance

36,000,000

Common

0.0002

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

JSJ Investments

Inc. (Sameer

Convertible note

05/28/2019

New Issuance

35,389,771

Common

0.0002

Yes

Hirji)

conversion

Restricted

Auctus Fund,

LLC (Lou

Convertible note

06/06/2019

New Issuance

43,027,563

Common

0.0002

Yes

Posner)

conversion

Restricted

Super voting preferred

06/10/2019

New Issuance

51

Preferred

N/A

N/A

Sam Ciacco

shares

N/A

EMA Financial

LLC (John

Convertible note

06/13/2019

New Issuance

37,000,000

Common

0.0002

Yes

Scholz)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Opportunities

Fund (Seth

Convertible note

06/13/2019

New Issuance

45,000,000

Common

0.0002

Yes

Fireman)

conversion

Restricted

FirstFire Global

Convertible note

06/17/2019

New Issuance

49,000,000

Common

0.0002

Yes

Opportunities

conversion

Restricted

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DigitalTown Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 21:54:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIGITALTOWN, INC.
04:55pDIGITALTOWN : Quarterly Disclosure Report - November 30, 2021
PU
2020Motion for Case Dismissal or Case Conversion Rejected for DigitalTown, Inc.
CI
2020Reorganization Plan Filed by DigitalTown, Inc.
CI
2020Motion for Case Dismissal or Case Conversion Filed for DigitalTown, Inc.
CI
2020DIGITALTOWN : to Use Voluntary Chapter 11 Process to Position Business for Long-Term Succe..
AQ
2020DigitalTown, Inc. to Use Voluntary Chapter 11 Process to Position Business for Long-Ter..
GL
2020DigitalTown, Inc. Filed for Bankruptcy
CI
2019DIGITALTOWN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
2019Digitaltown, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended August 31, 2019
CI
2019Digitaltown, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2019
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,03 M - -
Net income 2019 -7,40 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,08x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,19 M 1,19 M -
EV / Sales 2018 217x
EV / Sales 2019 57,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart DIGITALTOWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DigitalTown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sam Ciacco Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Wilson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALTOWN, INC.33.33%1
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.63%581 776
NETFLIX, INC.-13.82%229 981
PROSUS N.V.5.92%228 369
AIRBNB, INC.-0.29%103 947
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.24%83 173