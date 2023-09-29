September 29, 2023 at 05:50 am EDT

(Alliance News) - DigiTouch Spa reported Friday that in the first half of the year it posted a profit of EUR1.25 million from EUR1.22 millionin the same period last year.

As of June 30, revenues stood at EUR20.8 million from EUR19.3 million in the first half of 2022.

EBITDA was EUR3.3 million from EUR3.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Operating income is EUR2.1 million up from EUR2.0 million in H1 2022.

DigiTouch trades in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR2.05 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.