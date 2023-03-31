DigiTouch ends 22 in profit; dividend raised

(Alliance News) - DigiTouch Spa announced Friday that it closed fiscal year 2022 with a consolidated net profit of EUR2.4 million, up 23 percent from the same period last year when it amounted to EUR2.1 million.

The company announced that it has proposed an increase in the dividend to EUR0.025 from EUR0.02 in 2021.

Revenues amounted to EUR42.3 million from EUR38.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

Adjusted Ebitda is worth EUR7.0 million approximately from EUR5.8 million in the same period last year.

Ebit was EUR4.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2022 from EUR3.1 million a year earlier.

Looking to the future, "DigiTouch will continue to focus on integrating the acquired divisions and holdings in order to make the business model more resilient in a competitive environment that is still under strong pressure from negative economic phenomena (war, financial market volatility, rising rates). Still, the group intends to foster the growth of internal resources that have contributed to the successes of these years by promoting the growth of talent through innovation and sustainability projects."

DigiTouch trades in the red by 1.1 percent at EUR2.74 per share.

