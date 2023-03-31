Advanced search
  DigiTouch S.p.A.
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. DigiTouch S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGT   IT0005089476

DIGITOUCH S.P.A.

(DGT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:32:05 2023-03-31 am EDT
2.740 EUR   -1.08%
04:58aDigiTouch ends 22 in profit; dividend raised
AN
03/23Bearish futures after Fed; wait for BoE
AN
03/22Europeans flat pending Fed announcement tonight
AN
News 
DigiTouch ends 22 in profit; dividend raised

DigiTouch ends 22 in profit; dividend raised

03/31/2023 | 04:58am EDT
(Alliance News) - DigiTouch Spa announced Friday that it closed fiscal year 2022 with a consolidated net profit of EUR2.4 million, up 23 percent from the same period last year when it amounted to EUR2.1 million.

The company announced that it has proposed an increase in the dividend to EUR0.025 from EUR0.02 in 2021.

Revenues amounted to EUR42.3 million from EUR38.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

Adjusted Ebitda is worth EUR7.0 million approximately from EUR5.8 million in the same period last year.

Ebit was EUR4.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2022 from EUR3.1 million a year earlier.

Looking to the future, "DigiTouch will continue to focus on integrating the acquired divisions and holdings in order to make the business model more resilient in a competitive environment that is still under strong pressure from negative economic phenomena (war, financial market volatility, rising rates). Still, the group intends to foster the growth of internal resources that have contributed to the successes of these years by promoting the growth of talent through innovation and sustainability projects."

DigiTouch trades in the red by 1.1 percent at EUR2.74 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

