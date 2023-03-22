Advanced search
    DGT   IT0005089476

DIGITOUCH S.P.A.

(DGT)
2023-03-21
2.710 EUR   -2.52%
04:44aDigitouch concludes acquisition of 60 percent of MobileSoft
AN
03/01European stock exchanges expected in green by futures
AN
02/28Milan lone bullish; selling on Monte Paschi
AN
Digitouch concludes acquisition of 60 percent of MobileSoft

03/22/2023 | 04:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - Digitouch Spa on Tuesday finalized the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in MobileSoft, a leading Mobile & Fintech IT solutions design and implementation company that has been active in the Italian market since 2004 and has an important portfolio of clients operating in Finance, Automotive, Utilities and Public Administration.

"MobileSoft, active in Mobile and Fintech Services, has a high specialization in the areas of Sales Mobile apps and Online Payment Services Integrations. Specialization and depth of expertise are the two cornerstones of MobileSoft's differentiation strategy, which aims to provide customers with a specialized offering of turn-key services and solutions to support digital sales," reads the company note.

The deal involves the purchase of 60 percent of the company's share capital for an equity value of EUR3.6 million - with a Net Financial Position neutral - including in cash for a total of EUR3.2 million and in shares for the remaining EUR400,000. The remaining 40% will be purchased in two tranches by 2025 and 2027 respectively, the valuation of which is based on a multiplier of five times adjusted Ebitda with contractually stipulated caps.

Digitouch's stock is unchanged at EUR2.71 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

