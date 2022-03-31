“Presentazione webcast 31 Marzo 2022: FY 2021 risultati consolidati”

DISCLAIMER

CLOUD IS THE NEW DIGITAL

OURVISIONOUR

MISSION

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND INNOVATION ARE THE KEYS FOR GROWTH AND NEW BUSINESS. CLOUD MARKETING IS DIGITOUCHVALUE OFFERING TO ADDRESS COMPANIES NEEDS FOR A FULL INTEGRATED AND SCALABLE SERVICE

TO SUPPORT OUR CLIENTS AND PA IN THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PATH, THROUGH AN INTEGRATED OFFER OF DIGITAL MARKETING, TECHNOLOGY AND E-COMMERCE SERVICES, WITH A MARKET CENTRIC APPROACH

A FULLY INTEGRATED OFFER

CREATING VALUE BY LEVERAGING ON AN INTEGRATED APPROACH AND CROSS FERTILIZATION

and services digitally

Display and sell clients' goods

VALUE FOR CLIENTS

• Data analysis & insights

• Business analytics & predictive models

• Data science & machine learning

• Mar-Tech system integration

• Marketing Automation

• Omnichannel marketing

• Content & Creativity

• Tracking

• SEO & CRO

• Special projects

• Digital event platform

SCALABILITY & PERFORMANCES

We are a Cloud Marketing Company with focus on integrating

Technology, Marketing, Resources and Skills.

Flexibility, market centricity, consultancy and assets integration are our keys

FULL SERVICES VALUE CHAIN

CREATING VALUE FOR OUR CLIENTS ALL OVER THE VALUE CHAIN