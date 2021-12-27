Digiworld : SIGNING CEREMONY OF STRATEGIC COOPERATION BETWEEN DIGIWORLD & WHIRLPOOL

COOPERATION WITH WHIRLPOOL TO EXCLUSIVELY DISTRIBUTE HOME APPLIANCES - DIGIWORLD AIMS TO CONQUER MILLIONS OF VIETNAMESE CONSUMERS

In Ho Chi Minh City, on December 23, 2021, Digiworld Corporation (DGW) held the signing ceremony of strategic cooperation between Digiworld Corporation (DGW) and Whirlpool Corporation on Digiworld's becoming the exclusive partner to implement the MES (Market Expansion Services) Market for Whirlpool home appliances.

This signing ceremony is a milestone marking the connection and cooperation of two companies. At the same time, it opens a new journey with many goals and challenges to conquer. This is the most important step in the journey to penetrate Vietnam market of Whirlpool - a leading famous electrical home appliance brand in the World . And for Digiworld, the cooperation with Whirlpool is not only adding a new brand but also opening up a brand new category - home appliances .

For this cooperation, the chosen strategy to sign is the Market Expansion Services (MES) strategy with a chain of 5 services: Market Research, Distribution, Marketing & Sales, E-commerce and After-sales service. This strategy has been selected after careful and detailed negotiations by both sides. Because this is a comprehensive strategy with full steps for companies to understand the overview of the market from consumers, locations, warehouses, supply chains to consumer promotion activities.

Whirlpool is a famous American corporation with a business background and experience in the home appliance industry for 110 years and international awards: Top 1 World's most admired companies for 10 consecutive years; Top 3 America's Most Reputable companies ;World's Most Comprehensive Reviews of Sustainable Business Practices ,… Digiworld is confident that, with MES strategy along with Digiworld's experience, brand strength, prestige and reputation that Whirlpool currently has as well as a careful preparation, this cooperation will bring about good and very desirable results.

Along with careful preparation as well as appropriate and thoughtful plans, for the mission of creating demand and building prestige in the field of electrical home appliances, Digiworld and Whirlpool hope this strategic cooperation will help both companies conquer the home appliances market in Vietnam that still has great potential.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Doan Hong Viet - General Director of Digiworld shared: "I highly appreciate Whirlpool's trust when choosing Digiworld as the exclusive strategic partner in Vietnam. Digiworld confidently affirms that, for more than 24 years of experience in the field of MES market development, we will be the most suitable exclusive partner to carry out all stages of market development for Whirlpool, help No. 1 Home Appliance brand in North America have the opportunity to reach out and become familiar to millions of Vietnamese households"

On the side of Whirlpool, Mr. Andrew Yu, Managing Director of Whirlpool in Pacific Cluster congratulated both sides on the signing, after 6 months of continuous negotiation between two sides, despite the difficulties caused by Covid. This cooperation is made at the right time when Whirlpool celebrates its 110th anniversary, so it is extremely meaningful, and we hope that the cooperation will create good things for Vietnam market for years to come.

Regarding Digiworld:

Established in 1997, Digiworld - Vietnam's leading pioneer MES distributor and provider has gained many achievements, especially in the field of ICT. For 2 decades of building a reputation, so far Digiworld has been selected by 30 world famous brands as the official MES provider and distributor in Vietnam with a system of 16,000 points of sale nationwide.

In 2017, Digiworld launched a new product line − Health Care and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). With the core strength of a comprehensive and flexible chain of 5 value-added services including: Market Analysis, Marketing, Sales, Logistics and After-sales Service - Digiworld helps brands penetrate, develop the markets quickly and efficiently thanks to top service quality and optimal solutions.

Digiworld has become a listed company with ticker symbol DGW (HOSE) since 2015, marking a new development step of the company.

Digiworld has won many prestigious awards and rankings:

− Top 50 most valuable brands in Vietnam voted by Brand Finance of the UK.

− Top 10 Sustainable Development Enterprises in Vietnam 2018 organized by VCCI.

− Excellent Asian Enterprise 2018 voted by Enterprise Asia, the largest and most prestigious business NGO in Asia.

− Top 500 Largest and Fastest Growing Enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500).

− Top 500 most profitable companies in Vietnam (Profit 500).

− IR Awards 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020: Top 3 listed companies with IR activities most loved by investors and Top 3 listed companies with IR activities most appreciated by Financial Institutions

Access for more information: www.digiworld.com.vn

Regarding Whirlpool:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), founded in 1911, is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. For over 100 years of business, Whirlpool has constantly developed, provided and created a comfortable and good life for millions of households. And Whirlpool has also received recognition through awards and ratings:

− No. 1 on Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies for 10 consecutive years

− Top 17 Best Place to Word For LGBTQ Equality 2020

− Top 3 on Forbes Magazine America's Most Reputable Companies

- World's Most Comprehensive Reviews Of Sustainable Business Practices, Listed Dow Jones Sustainability, FTSE4Good & MSCI KLD 400 Social Indexes

− Top 100 Best Corporate Citizens in 2019, Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine

Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.