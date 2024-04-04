MACON, Ga., April 4, 2024 - Central Georgia Cancer Care is excited to announce their partnership with the American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the nation's fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices, to further strengthen their patient care and services by utilizing the network's vast resources and expertise.

Central Georgia Cancer Care is a nationally recognized independent oncology practice known for providing personalized care close to home. They treat patients diagnosed with cancers and blood disorders at their clinics in Macon and Warner Robins. Their team includes four Board-certified medical oncologists; a supportive care physician Board-certified in hospice, palliative medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation; and 11 advanced practice providers.

Additionally, the practice is dedicated to creating opportunities for clinical trial participation and establishing relationships with research hospitals to ensure patients have access to cutting-edge care and therapies in Central and South Georgia.

"We have been serving our community for over four decades, and it is our honor to be a part of our patients' journeys," said Bradley T. Sumrall, MD, Board-certified medical oncologist and managing partner of Central Georgia Cancer Care. "Our commitment to our patients' well-being remains our top priority. To ensure seamless care, we've joined forces with the American Oncology Network, providing access to additional resources, support and experts. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to enhancing the services we offer our patients."

Through the partnership with AON, the practice has access to added essential patient services and support, in addition to the high-quality care Central Georgia Cancer Care already provides. Resources available to the physicians and their patients include in-house pathology services, enhanced in-house specialty pharmacy for oral oncolytic medication and care coordination for patients, among other benefits.

"It is an exciting time when we welcome a new practice to our network," said Stephen "Fred" Divers, MD, AON's chief medical officer. "Central Georgia Cancer Care has been a cornerstone in the community for cancer patients for over 40 years, providing compassionate and personalized care and treatment plans to every patient who walks into the clinics. Our goal, as is with all our partners, is to provide access to essential services that alleviate the burden of running an independent medical practice so that the physicians can truly deliver patient-first care."

"On behalf of AON's leadership and the entire network, I would like to extend a welcome to Central Georgia Cancer Care, its physicians and care team," said Todd Schonherz, AON's chief executive officer. "Community practices that deliver critical care services, treatments and therapies help keep cancer care local and affordable for patients. It is our mission to support independent medical practices like Central Georgia Cancer Care to ensure it can continue serving its communities."

For more information about AON, visit www.AONcology.com. For more information about Central Georgia Cancer Care, visit centralgacancercare.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most - providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at AONcology.com.

About Central Georgia Cancer Care

Since 1977, Central Georgia Cancer Care (CGCC) has provided high-quality, compassionate care to cancer and blood disorder patients in Central and South Georgia. Their physicians have laid the groundwork for cancer care advances through clinical trial participation and networking with research hospitals across the country to ensure each and every patient gets the most innovative, effective care. They are one of the few Georgia Oncology practices to be selected as a national Oncology Care Model practice and the only oncology center in the state with both Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®) Certification and the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) Patient-Centered Cancer Care Certification for high-quality cancer care. The CGCC care team is fully committed to delivering world-class care without requiring its patients to leave the comfort of their community. Their board-certified physicians lead patient care, partnering with their advanced practitioners, nurses, patient navigators, patient account representatives and medical assistants to support the whole person's well-being, not only the diagnosis. CGCC is shaping cancer care for the future. Learn more at centralgacancercare.com.

