Community oncology practice continues to focus on patient-first care and advocacy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 30, 2024 - The Zangmeister Cancer Center, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC), announced the launch of a local CPAN Chapter to support cancer patients and survivors and patient advocacy efforts.

"Having local cancer clinics that provide care and therapies is important to bridging the cancer care gap and ensuring patients can access these critical services close to where they live and work," said Jeanna Knoble, MD, Board-certified medical oncologist at the Zangmeister Cancer Center. "We are excited to have launched a CPAN Chapter to facilitate important conversations about community oncology and healthcare policies affecting local, homegrown clinics. The Chapter will also serve as a platform for patients to have their voices heard on the importance of having local access to care and treatments and their experiences."

CPAN (COA Patient Advocacy Network) is a "national organization formed to raise awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local healthcare policy issues affect patient care," according to the Community Oncology Alliance's (COA) CPAN website.

"CPAN Chapters are revolutionizing community oncology by highlighting the benefits independent practices deliver to patient care and outcomes," said Stephen "Fred" Divers, MD, AON's chief medical officer. "By supporting advocacy initiatives, like local CPAN Chapters, we can ensure that community oncology remains a key player and participant in vital healthcare policy discussions. The Zangmeister Cancer Center's joining of CPAN will provide another avenue for advocacy of patient care in community settings, and it is with excitement that we congratulate the practice on getting involved with an esteemed initiative that will elevate cancer care for years to come."

"We are honored to welcome the Zangmeister Cancer Center to CPAN," said Rose Gerber, COA's director of patient advocacy and education. "Accessible cancer care remains a critical issue in ongoing healthcare and government policy discussions. Unfavorable regulations and policies are forcing community oncology practices to close, jeopardizing patient access to critical care in their communities. Raising awareness of community oncology practices' positive impact on patient care is crucial to ensure patients continue to receive high-quality care close to home."

"I am honored to be serving as the liaison between our local and national CPAN efforts, working alongside Rose to strengthen the CPAN impact and reach," said Dana Zager, MA, ATR-BC, MSW, LISW-S, OSW-C, ACHP-SW, Zangmeister Cancer Center's Board-certified oncology social worker. "Bridging the gap between local and national initiatives creates a powerful network of support and advocacy for community oncology practices and their patients. Together, we can increase awareness, drive impact and ultimately, bring greater hope and better outcomes for everyone facing the cancer fight."

The Zangmeister Cancer Center's CPAN Chapter will be the third in Ohio and will join more than 30 community-based practices in over 15 states.

For more information about AON, visit www.AONcology.com. For more information about the Zangmeister Cancer Center, visit www.zangcenter.com.

###

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most - providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at AONcology.com.

About Zangmeister Cancer Center

Designed for easy access and patient comfort, the center offers all of the services patients need as part of their cancer care, including diagnostic imaging and chemotherapy treatment, laboratory services, genetic consultation, a specialty pharmacy, social support services and access to cancer clinical trials. Our highly skilled and compassionate physicians use the latest advancements in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cancer and blood disorders. Learn more at zangcenter.com.

Contact for more information:

Caroline Hewitt, Vice President of Marketing

American Oncology Network

Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com