Dignitana AB is a Sweden-based medical technology company. It develops, manufactures and markets a medical device primarily used for scalp cooling in order to eliminate or reduce chemotherapy induced hair loss. The Company focuses on the product DigniCap, which counteracts hair loss during chemotherapy. The product is a cold cap, which when put on the patientâs head, lowers the temperature of the scalp. The low temperature reduces perfusion, delivery of blood and metabolism. The reduced blood flow results in a smaller amount of chemotherapy available for uptake in the cells, while the decreased temperature results in less absorption and reduced effects of chemotherapy. These factors together reduce the risk of hair loss. The DigniCap scalp cooling system is patented in Europe, Japan and the United States. It has a subsidiary BrainCool AB, which focuses on producing different models of brain cooling for stroke and cardiac arrest patients.