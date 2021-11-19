Dignitana CEO William Cronin to address company growth and reimbursement at Erik Penser Bank's Bolagsdag Fri, Nov 19, 2021 08:01 CET

Dignitana , world leader in scalp cooling innovation, announces that CEO William Cronin will speak at Erik Penser Bank's digital event Bolagsdagon 25 November 2021. He will address the Company's overall growth strategy and the significance of recent reimbursement initiatives in the US, including a new Medicare classification for scalp cooling which takes effect 1 January 2022.

Mr. Cronin's 25-minute presentation begins at 1620 CET on Thursday, 25 November and may be viewed live on the Penser Play YouTube Channel .The presentation will be available on the same YouTube channel for viewing thereafter. Event attendees logged into the live webcast will have the opportunity to post questions via live chat for the moderator to ask Mr. Cronin. There is no charge to participate in the event.

The event is hosted by Erik Penser Bank, a privately owned bank headquartered in Stockholm that offers a wide range of financial services to private and institutional investors focused on creating value for customers.

For More Information Contact

Melissa Bourestom, VP Corporate Communications, melissa.bourestom@dignitana.com +1 469-518-5031

About Dignitana

Dignitana AB is the world leader in clinically superior scalp cooling technology. The company produces The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System, a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides continuous cooling with high efficacy, safety and patient comfort. Hailed internationally as a life-changing medical advancement for cancer patients, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was invented in 1999 by a Swedish Oncology nurse and has been available in Europe since 2001. Dignitana AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden with headquarters in Lund, Sweden and operations based in Dallas, Texas in the United States. Company subsidiaries are Dignitana, Inc. in the United States and Dignitana S.r.l. in Italy. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB +46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se . Learn more at www.dignitana.com or www.dignicap.com .

