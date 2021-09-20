Dignitana Honors Ovarian Cancer Survivor as a 'DigniCap Dignitary' Mon, Sep 20, 2021 10:44 CET

Lori Agostino Inspires Positivity and Perseverance During Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Dignitana, world leader in scalp cooling innovation, has appointed Lori Agostino of Los Angeles, California as a DigniCap Dignitary in recognition of national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month (OCAM). In this role, Ms. Agostino will share her personal story as a way of helping others navigate their own cancer experiences. Dignitana is featuring Agostino's personal profile on the company's social media channels during the month of September.

Now in its fifth year , the DigniCap Dignitary program is an ever-expanding group of individuals who have used The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System to reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss associated with their prescribed cancer treatment. DigniCap Dignitaries share their personal stories, offer support to others and provide updates on the latest technology and reimbursement options to cancer patients nationwide.

As a production designer for a new primetime television program, Ms. Agostino told very few colleagues about her diagnosis when she first learned she had cancer. Concerned that colleagues would think she was too sick to do her job, she barely missed a day of work during six rounds of chemotherapy.

'I love my work,' Agostino said, 'And it was important to me to help get this new show off the ground. DigniCap really helped me do that.'

'My hair is so much a part of who I am,' Agostino said. 'This treatment can help so many people. It helped me keep a positive mindset the whole time, and there's no way that would have been possible for me without keeping my hair.'

'Maintaining a level of privacy and control is critically important to someone who has just been diagnosed with cancer,' said William Cronin, Chief Executive Officer of Dignitana. 'Hair loss from chemotherapy can strip that away. Our oncology partners know this well and helping them address this issue is an important part of what we do every day. Our DigniCap Dignitaries help us provide patients with a highly personalized level of support and care. We're grateful for their help.'

Ovarian cancer accounts for three percent of cancers in U.S. women, with 22,000 new diagnoses in the U.S. each year and over 300,000 annual incidences worldwide. It ranks 5thin cancer deaths among women and more than 13,000 women will lose their lives to the disease this year. National nonprofits such as the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance and National Ovarian Cancer Coalition provide resources for women who are coping with the disease.

In July, the American Medical Association approved a new CPT Code for scalp cooling that makes it possible for cancer centers to submit insurance reimbursement claims - a big step forward in making medical scalp cooling accessible to all.

Ms. Agostino and other DigniCap Dignitaries, as well as a host of medical experts,are available to speak with media about the role that body image and identity have played in their personal and professional experiences.

For More Information Contact

Tom Tauchert, King + Company,tom.tauchert@kingcompr.com +1 201 289-1214

Melissa Bourestom, Dignitana VP Corporate Communications, melissa.bourestom@dignitana.com +1 469-518-5031

About Dignitana

Dignitana AB is the world leader in clinically superior scalp cooling technology. The company produces The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System, a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides continuous cooling with high efficacy, safety and patient comfort. Hailed internationally as a life-changing medical advancement for cancer patients, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was invented in 1999 by a Swedish Oncology nurse and has been available in Europe since 2001. Dignitana AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden with headquarters in Lund, Sweden and operations based in Dallas, Texas in the United States. Company subsidiaries are Dignitana, Inc. in the United States and Dignitana S.r.l. in Italy. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB +46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se. Learn more at www.dignitana.se or www.dignicap.com.

Tags: