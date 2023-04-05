Dignity appoints Angela Eames as interim CFO

Dignity PLC - West Midlands, England-based funeral plan and end of life service provider - Appoints Angela Eames as interim chief financial officer and executive director to the board with immediate effect.

Eames is currently Dignity's group financial controller and interim CFO of Dignity Funerals Ltd. She replaces Dean Moore, who steps down with immediate effect from his role as interim CFO.

Chair Giovanni Castagno says: "We are delighted to welcome Angela onto the board in an interim role. Her knowledge of the group and experience has been and continues to be invaluable. We continue the process to recruit a permanent CFO which has been postponed awaiting the outcome of the recommended offer for Dignity PLC by Yellow (SPC) Bidco Ltd."

Current stock price: 523.00 pence

12 month change: up 3.2%

