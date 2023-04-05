Advanced search
    DTY   GB00BRB37M78

DIGNITY PLC

(DTY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:32:25 2023-04-05 am EDT
524.00 GBX   +1.16%
10:16aDignity appoints Angela Eames as interim CFO
AN
03/31FTSE 100 Finishes Friday Up, Ending Quarter on Bright Note
DJ
03/31Dignity swings to loss; Restaurant Group loss widens
AN
Dignity appoints Angela Eames as interim CFO

04/05/2023 | 10:16am EDT
Dignity PLC - West Midlands, England-based funeral plan and end of life service provider - Appoints Angela Eames as interim chief financial officer and executive director to the board with immediate effect.

Eames is currently Dignity's group financial controller and interim CFO of Dignity Funerals Ltd. She replaces Dean Moore, who steps down with immediate effect from his role as interim CFO.

Chair Giovanni Castagno says: "We are delighted to welcome Angela onto the board in an interim role. Her knowledge of the group and experience has been and continues to be invaluable. We continue the process to recruit a permanent CFO which has been postponed awaiting the outcome of the recommended offer for Dignity PLC by Yellow (SPC) Bidco Ltd."

Current stock price: 523.00 pence

12 month change: up 3.2%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 276 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 585 M 731 M 731 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 260 M 324 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 375
Free-Float 78,0%
Managers and Directors
Kate Alexandra Davidson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean R. Moore Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
John Castagno Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Graham Ferguson Senior Independent Director
Kartina Tahir Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGNITY PLC24.82%324
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-6.57%1 811
INVOCARE LIMITED9.16%1 161
PARK LAWN CORPORATION5.88%696
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.5.63%433
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED3.70%357
