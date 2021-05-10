Dignity : UK's Dignity posts higher profit on demand for funeral services amid pandemic

May 10 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc reported a 35% jump
in first-quarter profit on Monday as it performed more funerals
because of the COVID-19 pandemic and sold more pre-arranged
packages than expected.
The company, which owns around 800 funeral locations and 46
crematoria in Britain, said it performed 23,800 funerals in the
first quarter, a 19% rise from a year ago, while the number of
cremations rose 21% to 22,600.
"As the limits on mourner numbers begin to ease, we expect
to see a change in the services we are able to offer," newly
appointed Chairman Gary Channon said.
The company reported an underlying operating profit of 26.1
million pounds ($36.68 million) for 13 weeks ended March 26.
The London-listed company, however, said its market share
and average revenue per funeral were below its expectations due
to pandemic-led restrictions on number of attendees and services
allowed to be provided.
Dignity in the past month has seen a management shake-up
after top investor Phoenix led a vote to oust Clive Whiley as
chairman and named Channon to the role.
($1 = 0.7115 pounds)
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)