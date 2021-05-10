Dignity : UK's Dignity posts higher profit on demand for funeral services amid pandemic

May 10 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc reported a 35% jump in first-quarter profit on Monday as it performed more funerals because of the COVID-19 pandemic and sold more pre-arranged packages than expected.

The company, which owns around 800 funeral locations and 46 crematoria in Britain, said it performed 23,800 funerals in the first quarter, a 19% rise from a year ago, while the number of cremations rose 21% to 22,600.

"As the limits on mourner numbers begin to ease, we expect to see a change in the services we are able to offer," newly appointed Chairman Gary Channon said.

The company reported an underlying operating profit of 26.1 million pounds ($36.68 million) for 13 weeks ended March 26.

The London-listed company, however, said its market share and average revenue per funeral were below its expectations due to pandemic-led restrictions on number of attendees and services allowed to be provided.

Dignity in the past month has seen a management shake-up after top investor Phoenix led a vote to oust Clive Whiley as chairman and named Channon to the role. ($1 = 0.7115 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)