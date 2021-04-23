Dignity : picks leading investor Phoenix's Channon as new chairman

April 23 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc said on Friday
Phoenix Asset Management's Gary Channon has been appointed as
executive chairman, a day after the funeral services provider's
top investor succeeded in ousting its former chair and appointed
Channon to the board.
A search will also begin for a non-executive chairman along
with new independent non-executive directors, which would result
in Dignity's board having a majority of independent directors,
the company said.
