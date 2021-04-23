Dignity : picks leading investor Phoenix's Channon as new chairman

April 23 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc said on Friday Phoenix Asset Management's Gary Channon has been appointed as executive chairman, a day after the funeral services provider's top investor succeeded in ousting its former chair and appointed Channon to the board.

A search will also begin for a non-executive chairman along with new independent non-executive directors, which would result in Dignity's board having a majority of independent directors, the company said. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)