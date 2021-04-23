Log in
    DTY   GB00BRB37M78

DIGNITY PLC

(DTY)
Dignity : picks leading investor Phoenix's Channon as new chairman

04/23/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
April 23 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc said on Friday Phoenix Asset Management's Gary Channon has been appointed as executive chairman, a day after the funeral services provider's top investor succeeded in ousting its former chair and appointed Channon to the board.

A search will also begin for a non-executive chairman along with new independent non-executive directors, which would result in Dignity's board having a majority of independent directors, the company said. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DIGNITY PLC
01:02pDIGNITY  : picks leading investor Phoenix's Channon as new chairman
RE
12:49aDIGNITY  : Appoints Phoenix Asset Nominee As New Chair
MT
04/22DIGNITY  : shareholders oust chairman in win for top investor Phoenix
RE
03/31DIGNITY  : Says Shareholders Should Reject Phoenix's 'Unnecessary' Proposal to R..
MT
2020DIGNITY  : UK watchdog reiterates concerns about funeral sector, mulls another p..
RE
2020DIGNITY  : Shares Fall As CFO Resigns To Pursue Other Opportunities, Interim Suc..
MT
2020DIGNITY  : FD Steve Whittern resigns with immediate effect
RE
2020DIGNITY  : revenue rises on more UK funeral services
RE
2020DIGNITY  : UK watchdog holds off on price controls in funeral sector; Dignity sh..
RE
2020Pandemic Spoils Food Industry Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 295 M 408 M 408 M
Net income 2020 24,6 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net Debt 2020 481 M 665 M 665 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 330 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 909
Free-Float 80,5%
Technical analysis trends DIGNITY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 546,75 GBX
Last Close Price 660,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 4,85%
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dean R. Moore Chief Financial Officer & Director
Clive Peter Whiley Executive Chairman
Gillian Dawn Celia Kent Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Justin Humphreys Independent Non-Executive Director
James Edward Hully Wilson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGNITY PLC3.94%457
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED14.15%2 485
INVOCARE LIMITED-0.09%1 263
PARK LAWN CORPORATION22.23%811
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.20.34%679
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED10.88%244
