  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dignity plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTY   GB00BRB37M78

DIGNITY PLC

(DTY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:39:25 2023-03-31 am EDT
532.30 GBX   -0.32%
UK funeral service provider Dignity flags cash woes after 68% profit slump
RE
Earnings Flash (DTY.L) DIGNITY Posts FY22 Revenue GBP323.1M
MT
Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Dignity plc
PR
UK funeral service provider Dignity flags cash woes after 68% profit slump

03/31/2023 | 03:30am EDT
A man walks past a Dignity funeral directors building in London

(Reuters) - Britain's Dignity Plc said on Friday it continued to be in "significant need" for capital after the funeral services provider posted a 68% slump in annual operating profit, hurt by lower prices and cost pressures.

The company, which in January agreed to a 281 million pound ($348 million) takeover by a consortium backed by investment firms SPWOne V Ltd, Castelnau Group, and Phoenix Asset Management Partners, said the completion of the transaction remained subject to Financial Conduct Authority's change of control approval and shareholder nod.

The group, which completed an operational restructure last year when its working pattern returned to a regular level following an ease in pandemic-related casualties, is now battling a slower market-share growth.

The funeral operator, which owns 725 funeral locations and 46 crematoria in Britain, said it was presently unable to fund additional capital expenditure from operations and had to limit marketing expenses as it continued to draw upon available facilities to manage liquidity in the short and medium-term.

The group has drawn 15 million pounds of its 50 million pound facility with Phoenix UK Fund Ltd and expects to utilise the rest of the amount this year.

It reported an underlying operating profit of 17.9 million pounds for the 52-week period ended Dec. 30, while revenue slipped 13% to 270.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8074 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 75 Delayed Quote.8.70%
DIGNITY PLC -0.32% 532.3 Delayed Quote.28.67%
UK funeral service provider Dignity flags cash woes after 68% profit slump
RE
Earnings Flash (DTY.L) DIGNITY Posts FY22 Revenue GBP323.1M
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 276 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 585 M 724 M 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 268 M 331 M 331 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 375
Free-Float 78,0%
Dignity plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIGNITY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 534,00 GBX
Average target price 525,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kate Alexandra Davidson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean R. Moore Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
John Castagno Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Graham Ferguson Senior Independent Director
Kartina Tahir Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGNITY PLC28.67%331
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-3.13%1 878
INVOCARE LIMITED5.80%1 116
PARK LAWN CORPORATION7.74%702
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.7.95%443
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED3.00%352
