  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dignity plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTY   GB00BRB37M78

DIGNITY PLC

(DTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK funeral services firm Dignity flags lower profit, seeks debt relief

02/17/2022 | 06:44am EST
(Reuters) - Dignity Plc warned of lower annual profit on Thursday and said it was seeking relief from lenders on rules governing some loans, as an easing coronavirus pandemic creates uncertainties for the funeral services provider.

Dignity's main financial covenant requires its core profit to be above 1.5 times its total debt, the company said, noting the ratio had reached 2.09 at end-December.

The company, which said it was requesting for a waiver on a "precautionary basis", expects annual underlying operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31 of around 54 million pounds ($73.48 million), compared with 60.3 million pounds in 2020.

($1 = 0.7349 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGNITY PLC -1.38% 645 Delayed Quote.10.85%
PLC S.P.A. 1.00% 2.03 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
Financials
Sales 2021 312 M 423 M 423 M
Net income 2021 5,90 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
Net Debt 2021 463 M 629 M 629 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 327 M 444 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 323
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart DIGNITY PLC
Duration : Period :
Dignity plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGNITY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 654,00 GBX
Average target price 592,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Andrew Scott Channon Chief Executive Officer
Dean R. Moore Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
John Castagno Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kate Davidson Chief Operating Officer
Robert Graham Ferguson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGNITY PLC10.85%444
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED1.63%1 853
INVOCARE LIMITED6.29%1 282
PARK LAWN CORPORATION-12.92%966
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.-19.91%851
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED4.06%390