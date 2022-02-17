UK funeral services firm Dignity flags lower profit, seeks debt relief

Dignity's main financial covenant requires its core profit to be above 1.5 times its total debt, the company said, noting the ratio had reached 2.09 at end-December.

The company, which said it was requesting for a waiver on a "precautionary basis", expects annual underlying operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31 of around 54 million pounds ($73.48 million), compared with 60.3 million pounds in 2020.

($1 = 0.7349 pounds)

