Dilip Buildcon : Awarding orders/contract

Sub: Dilip Buildcon Limited has declared as L-l bidder for a new HAM project under Karimnagar Warangsl section in the state ofTelangana, Order worth Rs. 1647.00 Crores.

In accordance with the provisions of the Securities and- Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015. we are pleased to inform you that the Company has declared as L-l bidder for the tender floated by the National Highwals Authority oflndia on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state ofTelangana.

Details ofthe project are as under

4-Laning of Karimnagar Warangal Section of NH-563 from Design Ch.48.860 km (near SH-1 Ch. 170.400 km) at Manakondur bypass to Design Ch.116.875 km (existing Ch.144.050 km of NH-163) at Palvelpula near

1617 00

IIlbrid

0.09

24 Months

68.0 t5 Km

Annuit)

Hanamkooda- (Design Length 68.015 km) in the State of Telangana on Hybrid Annuig

Operation period l5 years from COD

Mode under Bharatmala Padyojana.

Further. as per Company's Code ofconduct ofPrevention of insider trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition oflnsider Trading) Regulations. 2015 as amended from time 1o time, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all insiders. designated persons and their immediate relatives. connected persons. fiduciaries and intermediafies shali remain closed till 48 hours after the said information ofthe Company are made public.

