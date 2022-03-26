Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dilip Buildcon Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540047   INE917M01012

DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED

(540047)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dilip Buildcon : Awarding orders/contract

03/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--l

DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED

llarch 26. 2022

IN FRASTRUCTU RE & BEYOND

.l'o

BSE Limited

Nstional Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy'fouers

Exchange Plaza C-1. Block G.

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai- 400001

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code - 540047

Scrip Code - DBL

Sub: Dilip Buildcon Limited has declared as L-l bidder for a new HAM project under Karimnagar Warangsl section in the state ofTelangana, Order worth Rs. 1647.00 Crores.

In accordance with the provisions of the Securities and- Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015. we are pleased to inform you that the Company has declared as L-l bidder for the tender floated by the National Highwals Authority oflndia on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state ofTelangana.

Details ofthe project are as under

S.

Project

No.

Bid Project Cost

llod e

l'r Year

o&M

I

(INR in Cr.)

(lNR in cr.)

Com pletion period and Operation period

Length

I

I

I

4-Laning of Karimnagar Warangal Section of NH-563 from Design Ch.48.860 km (near SH-1 Ch. 170.400 km) at Manakondur bypass to Design Ch.116.875 km (existing Ch.144.050 km of NH-163) at Palvelpula near

1617 00

IIlbrid

0.09

24 Months

68.0 t5 Km

Annuit)

Hanamkooda- (Design Length 68.015 km) in the State of Telangana on Hybrid Annuig

Operation period l5 years from COD

Mode under Bharatmala Padyojana.

Further. as per Company's Code ofconduct ofPrevention of insider trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition oflnsider Trading) Regulations. 2015 as amended from time 1o time, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all insiders. designated persons and their immediate relatives. connected persons. fiduciaries and intermediafies shali remain closed till 48 hours after the said information ofthe Company are made public.

We request you to kindly tak€ this information on your record

For Dilip

con Lim itedAb Conl

CO ) Company

-.1

Secretarv lrt

*0

creta11_

A-l

OP

Regd. Office:

;

ISO 9001:2015

Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal - 462 016 (M.P) Ph. : 0755-4029999, Fax : 0755-4029998

CIN No. 145201MP2006P1C018689

E-mail : db@dilipbuildcon.co.in, Website : www.dilipbuildcon.com

Disclaimer

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 06:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED
02:11aDILIP BUILDCON : Awarding orders/contract
PU
03/07Dilip Buildcon Signs Deal for New Project in Himachal Pradesh, India; Shares Fall 3%
MT
03/01Dilip Buildcon Bags Road Project Worth Nearly $167 Million in Chhattisgarh, India
MT
02/23Dilip Buildcon Clarifies Bid Amount for Chattisgarh Road Project
MT
02/22Dilip Buildcon Places Lowest Bid for $153 Million Road Project in Chhattisgarh, India
MT
02/12TRANSCRIPT : Dilip Buildcon Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 12, 2022
CI
02/12Dilip Buildcon Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
02/10Dilip Buildcon to Construct Tunnels for New Railway Line in Himachal Pradesh, India
MT
02/08Dilip Buildcon Unit to Build Section of Bangalore Chennai Expressway for Over $1 Billio..
MT
01/24Shrem Invit agreed to acquire Portfolio Often Hybrid Annuity Model Of Dilip Buildcon Li..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 90 587 M 1 188 M 1 188 M
Net income 2022 -1 180 M -15,5 M -15,5 M
Net Debt 2022 33 000 M 433 M 433 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,7x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 35 793 M 469 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 33 386
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dilip Buildcon Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 244,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Devendra Jain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bharat Singh President
Radhey Shyam Garg Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Dilip Suryavanshi Chairman & Managing Director
Kamal Gupta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED-44.72%469
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED-1.74%3 832
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED0.24%1 867
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.8.11%1 503
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.-14.59%1 320
STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.6.50%847