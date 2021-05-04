Log in
Dillard : Amends and Extends Revolving Credit Facility

05/04/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Dillard's, Inc. Amends and Extends Revolving

Credit Facility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - April 28, 2021 - Dillard's, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) ('Dillard's' or 'the Company') announced that it has amended and extended its $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility consistent with the Company's liquidity needs. A $200 million expansion option remains in place. The new maturity date is April 28, 2026.

The credit facility is available to the Company for general corporate purposes including, among other uses, working capital financing, the issuance of letters of credit, capital expenditures and, subject to certain restrictions, the repayment of existing indebtedness and share repurchases. There are no financial covenant requirements under the amended credit agreement provided availability exceeds $80 million.

The credit facility was arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

About Dillard's

Dillard's was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard's, Inc. ranks among the nation's largest fashion retailers - operating 250 Dillard's locations and 32 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The company focuses on delivering style, quality and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty and home collections from both national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard's complements this curated merchandise assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

Contact: Julie J. Guymon
(501) 376-5965
julie.guymon@dillards.com

# # # #

1

Disclaimer

Dillard's Inc. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 598 M - -
Net income 2022 60,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 73,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,9x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 2 374 M 2 374 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 30 400
Free-Float 10,6%
Chart DILLARD'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dillard's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DILLARD'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 69,40 $
Last Close Price 108,49 $
Spread / Highest target -26,3%
Spread / Average Target -36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Thomas Dillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Dillard President & Director
Phillip R. Watts Co-Principal Financial & Accounting Officer, SVP
Chris B. Johnson Co-Principal Financial Officer & Senior VP
Robert C. Connor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DILLARD'S, INC.56.88%2 374
FALABELLA S.A.22.62%11 373
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED17.97%9 887
KOHL'S CORPORATION51.93%9 742
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-20.31%7 153
NORDSTROM, INC.17.53%6 134
