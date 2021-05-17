Log in
Dillard : Announces New $500 Million Share Repurchase Program and Declares $0.15 Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)

05/17/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
Dillard's, Inc. Announces New $500 Million Share Repurchase Program and Declares $0.15 Cash Dividend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2021--Dillard's, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the 'Company' or 'Dillard's') announced that the Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A Common Stock. The new open-ended authorization permits the Company to repurchase its Class A Common Stock in the open market, pursuant to preset trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or through privately negotiated transactions. At May 1, 2021, authorization of $114.3 million remained under the Company's March 2018 share repurchase plan.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company payable August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021. This marks the Company's 209th consecutive quarterly dividend since becoming a public company in 1969.

CONTACT:
Julie Johnson Guymon, C.P.A.
501-376-5965
julie.bull@dillards.com


Disclaimer

Dillard's Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 21:04:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
