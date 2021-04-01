Dillard : Annual 2020

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0
Dear Shareholder,
When we last visited with you in this format, our annual letter to shareholders, our nation and the world were gripped by the uncertainty of COVID-19. Within a week of our last writing, all our brick-and-mortar locations were temporarily closed to the public, presenting situations we never thought possible.
Thankfully, a year down the road, things look much better as vaccines are now available and Americans are excited about better times ahead as restrictions begin to lift and spring weather arrives.
Looking back on 2020, we remembered our pledge to you ''to be good stewards of our business and to make thoughtful, intentional decisions based upon decades of experience" as we navigated the pandemic together. We did see firsthand how conservative financial decisions made over decades enabled us to weather the storm as other retailers failed.
Our first quarter results were dismal as the pandemic unfolded and negatively affected every area of operations. However, by the following quarters, the tough decisions we made in response to COVID-19 began to take hold as our stores reopened, producing progressively improving results each quarter.
We ended the year in a strong financial position with cash of $360 million, no borrowings under our credit facility and no long-term debt payment due until January 2023. As a result of our yearlong efforts to control inventory and expenses, we drove inventory down 26% and cut operating expenses $480 million during the fiscal year.
Importantly, our team's ability to adjust to rapidly changing circumstances throughout the year made us proud. Our eCommerce capabilities allowed us to ship orders at dillards.comfrom temporarily closed stores, helping us meet our customers' needs while generating sales and moving inventory. We were able to serve our customers exceptionally in 2020 in very resourceful ways, and we continue to do so in 2021 as our customers gain more and more confidence in visiting us in store.
During 2020, preserving liquidity in response to the pandemic quickly became priority one, and we took decisive action to address this concern. Shareholder return remained a priority in 2020, as well. As our liquidity goals were met, we repurchased $96 million (2.2 million shares) of our Class A Common Stock and paid four quarterly dividends totaling $14 million. Notably, we have consistently paid a quarterly dividend without interruption since we first became a public company in May of 1969 - over 50 years of reliable shareholder return. Additionally, in 2020, we reached the significant milestone of surpassing 100 million shares of Class A Common Stock repurchased under all historical programs.
Consistency and reliability served us well in 2020, and we are optimistic as we enter 2021.
Our team is ready to serve customers who are ready to shop, whether online or in store. We are excited to move forward together with a fresh outlook and fresh fashions.
Thank you for your ongoing support of Dillard's.
Warm regards,
William Dillard, II
Alex Dillard
Chairman of the Board &
President
Chief Executive Officer
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-K
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from
to
Commission file number 1-6140
DILLARD'S, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
DELAWARE
|
71-0388071
State or other jurisdiction
(I.R.S. Employer
of incorporation or organization
Identification No.)
1600 CANTRELL ROAD, LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS 72201
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code (501) 376-5200
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock
DDS
New York Stock Exchange
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. o Yes ý No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. ý Yes o No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). ý Yes o No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large Accelerated Filer
☐
Accelerated Filer
ý
Smaller Reporting Company
☐
Non-Accelerated Filer
o
Emerging Growth Company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ý
The aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of August 1, 2020 was $330,201,451.
Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the registrant's classes of common stock as of February 27, 2021:
CLASS A COMMON STOCK, $0.01 par value
17,992,832
CLASS B COMMON STOCK, $0.01 par value
3,998,233
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
Portions of the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held May 15, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement") are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Form 10-K.
Table of Contents
Item No.
Page No.
PART I
1.
Business . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1
1A.
Risk Factors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4
1B.
Unresolved Staff Comments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
12
2.
Properties . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
12
3.
Legal Proceedings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
13
4.
Mine Safety Disclosures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
13
PART II
5.
Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of
Equity Securities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
15
6.
Selected Financial Data . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
17
7.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations . . . . . . . . .
18
7A.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
36
8.
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
36
9.
Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure . . . . . . . .
36
9A.
Controls and Procedures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
36
9B.
Other Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
37
PART III
10.
Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
38
11.
Executive Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
38
12.
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder
Matters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
38
13.
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
39
14.
Principal Accountant Fees and Services . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
39
PART IV
15.
Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
40
16.
Form 10-KSummary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
42
Disclaimer
Dillard's Inc. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:29:07 UTC.