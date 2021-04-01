Dillard : Annual 2020

Dear Shareholder,

When we last visited with you in this format, our annual letter to shareholders, our nation and the world were gripped by the uncertainty of COVID-19. Within a week of our last writing, all our brick-and-mortar locations were temporarily closed to the public, presenting situations we never thought possible.

Thankfully, a year down the road, things look much better as vaccines are now available and Americans are excited about better times ahead as restrictions begin to lift and spring weather arrives.

Looking back on 2020, we remembered our pledge to you ''to be good stewards of our business and to make thoughtful, intentional decisions based upon decades of experience" as we navigated the pandemic together. We did see firsthand how conservative financial decisions made over decades enabled us to weather the storm as other retailers failed.

Our first quarter results were dismal as the pandemic unfolded and negatively affected every area of operations. However, by the following quarters, the tough decisions we made in response to COVID-19 began to take hold as our stores reopened, producing progressively improving results each quarter.

We ended the year in a strong financial position with cash of $360 million, no borrowings under our credit facility and no long-term debt payment due until January 2023. As a result of our yearlong efforts to control inventory and expenses, we drove inventory down 26% and cut operating expenses $480 million during the fiscal year.

Importantly, our team's ability to adjust to rapidly changing circumstances throughout the year made us proud. Our eCommerce capabilities allowed us to ship orders at dillards.comfrom temporarily closed stores, helping us meet our customers' needs while generating sales and moving inventory. We were able to serve our customers exceptionally in 2020 in very resourceful ways, and we continue to do so in 2021 as our customers gain more and more confidence in visiting us in store.

During 2020, preserving liquidity in response to the pandemic quickly became priority one, and we took decisive action to address this concern. Shareholder return remained a priority in 2020, as well. As our liquidity goals were met, we repurchased $96 million (2.2 million shares) of our Class A Common Stock and paid four quarterly dividends totaling $14 million. Notably, we have consistently paid a quarterly dividend without interruption since we first became a public company in May of 1969 - over 50 years of reliable shareholder return. Additionally, in 2020, we reached the significant milestone of surpassing 100 million shares of Class A Common Stock repurchased under all historical programs.

Consistency and reliability served us well in 2020, and we are optimistic as we enter 2021.

Our team is ready to serve customers who are ready to shop, whether online or in store. We are excited to move forward together with a fresh outlook and fresh fashions.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Dillard's.

Warm regards,