Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dillard's, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDS   US2540671011

DILLARD'S, INC.

(DDS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
287.49 USD   -0.03%
08:32aDillard's Announces Style for a Cause
BU
09/01DILLARD'S, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/18Consumer Cos Down After Kohl's Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dillard's Announces Style for a Cause

09/16/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Teams with V Foundation to Accelerate Victory Over Cancer®

Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) has announced its commitment to accelerating Victory Over Cancer® with Style for a Cause, launching September 19th in Dillard’s stores across the country.

Dillard’s will donate $2* of every regular priced purchase of handbags, watches, jewelry, sunglasses and ladies’ fashion accessories to the V Foundation for Cancer Research to fund game-changing cancer research.

Dillard’s Senior Vice President William Dillard, III, stated, “We are honored to partner with the V Foundation, founded by Jim Valvano and ESPN, to accelerate Victory Over Cancer. Cancer affects the lives of so many of our customers, associates and friends. Jim’s inspiring life and memorable words of courage live on in the V Foundation, and we are tremendously happy to launch Style for a Cause to join in the fight.”

Shane Jacobsen, CEO of the V Foundation, added, “I’m encouraged and excited. Dillard’s commitment to joining our team will make a difference in the lives of many impacted by cancer. Their donation through the Style for a Cause event will support the nation’s best research and will help save the lives of cancer patients. We are glad they are on our team working to achieve Victory Over Cancer.”

Dillard’s will host Style for a Cause in all locations September 19th – 25th. Visit your favorite Dillard’s store to celebrate style and join the V Foundation in the fight against cancer.

*up to $100,000 – in-store purchases only

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded nearly $290 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 250 Dillard’s locations and 29 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering style, quality and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty and home collections from both national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DILLARD'S, INC.
08:32aDillard's Announces Style for a Cause
BU
09/01DILLARD'S, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/18Consumer Cos Down After Kohl's Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/18Dillard's Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable Oct. 31 to Shareholder..
MT
08/18Dillard's, Inc. Announces $0.20 Cash Dividend
BU
08/18Dillard's, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on October 31, 2022
CI
08/16What do investors want?
MS
08/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Visa, Mastercard, ResMed, Extra Space Storage, Equifax...
MS
08/15Dillard's Shares Rise After JPMorgan Upgrade
MT
08/15Dillard's Launches Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DILLARD'S, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 753 M - -
Net income 2023 647 M - -
Net cash 2023 95,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,55x
Yield 2023 0,28%
Capitalization 4 926 M 4 926 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 30 400
Free-Float 7,47%
Chart DILLARD'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dillard's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DILLARD'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 287,49 $
Average target price 243,25 $
Spread / Average Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Dillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Dillard President & Director
Phillip R. Watts Senior VP, Co-Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Chris B. Johnson Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Tony Bolte Vice President-Information Technology & Logistics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DILLARD'S, INC.17.33%4 926
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-13.16%7 353
TRENT LIMITED34.77%6 392
FALABELLA S.A.-20.83%5 997
MACY'S, INC.-36.36%4 515
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.92%4 457