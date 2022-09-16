Dillard's Announces Style for a Cause

Teams with V Foundation to Accelerate Victory Over Cancer®

Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) has announced its commitment to accelerating Victory Over Cancer® with Style for a Cause, launching September 19th in Dillard’s stores across the country.

Dillard’s will donate $2* of every regular priced purchase of handbags, watches, jewelry, sunglasses and ladies’ fashion accessories to the V Foundation for Cancer Research to fund game-changing cancer research.

Dillard’s Senior Vice President William Dillard, III, stated, “We are honored to partner with the V Foundation, founded by Jim Valvano and ESPN, to accelerate Victory Over Cancer. Cancer affects the lives of so many of our customers, associates and friends. Jim’s inspiring life and memorable words of courage live on in the V Foundation, and we are tremendously happy to launch Style for a Cause to join in the fight.”

Shane Jacobsen, CEO of the V Foundation, added, “I’m encouraged and excited. Dillard’s commitment to joining our team will make a difference in the lives of many impacted by cancer. Their donation through the Style for a Cause event will support the nation’s best research and will help save the lives of cancer patients. We are glad they are on our team working to achieve Victory Over Cancer.”

Dillard’s will host Style for a Cause in all locations September 19th – 25th. Visit your favorite Dillard’s store to celebrate style and join the V Foundation in the fight against cancer.

*up to $100,000 – in-store purchases only

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded nearly $290 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 250 Dillard’s locations and 29 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering style, quality and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty and home collections from both national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

