Dillard's, Inc. is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments: the operation of retail department stores and a general contracting construction company. It operates approximately 277 Dillard's stores, including 28 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The Company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors, LLC (CDI), whose business includes constructing and remodeling stores for the Company. The Company's merchandise selections include its lines of exclusive brand merchandise, such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The Company's retail stores are located primarily in shopping malls and open-air centers throughout the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Sector Department Stores