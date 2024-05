Dillard's, Inc. is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments: the operation of retail department stores and a general contracting construction company. It operates over 273 Dillard’s stores, including 28 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The Company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors, LLC (CDI), a portion of whose business includes constructing and remodeling stores for the Company. Its merchandise selections include its lines of branded merchandise, such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke and Daniel Cremieux. Its retail stores are located primarily in shopping malls and open-air centers throughout the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Sector Department Stores