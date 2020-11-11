|
Dillard's, Inc. : to Report Third Quarter Results
11/11/2020 | 04:16pm EST
Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) will announce results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020 tomorrow after the close of the New York Stock Exchange.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005753/en/
© Business Wire 2020
|
|All news about DILLARD'S, INC.
|
|04:16p
|DILLARD'S, INC. : to Report Third Quarter Results
|
BU
|09/30
|DILLARD : Should you invest in Anthem, Apple, Dillard's, Weibo Corp, or United A..
|
PR
|09/29
|DILLARD'S, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|
FA
|09/04
|DILLARD : S, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
|
AQ
|08/20
|DILLARD'S, INC. : Announces $0.15 Cash Dividend
|
BU
|08/14
|Dillard's, Novavax rise; Baidu, DraftKings fall
|
AQ
|08/13
|DILLARD'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
|
AQ
|08/13
|DILLARD'S : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
|
AQ
|08/13
|DILLARD'S, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Results
|
BU
|08/12
|DILLARD'S, INC. : to Report 2nd Quarter Results
|
BU
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
4 698 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
-167 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
212 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|-7,17x
|Yield 2021
|1,24%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 110 M
1 110 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,28x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,22x
|Nbr of Employees
|30 400
|Free-Float
|10,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DILLARD'S, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
30,00 $
|Last Close Price
|
49,59 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
-7,24%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-39,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-61,7%