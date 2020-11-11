Log in
DILLARD'S, INC.

(DDS)
Dillard's, Inc. : to Report Third Quarter Results

11/11/2020

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) will announce results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020 tomorrow after the close of the New York Stock Exchange.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 698 M - -
Net income 2021 -167 M - -
Net Debt 2021 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,17x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 1 110 M 1 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 30 400
Free-Float 10,9%
Technical analysis trends DILLARD'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,00 $
Last Close Price 49,59 $
Spread / Highest target -7,24%
Spread / Average Target -39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Dillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Dillard President & Director
Phillip R. Watts Co-CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Chris B. Johnson Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert C. Connor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DILLARD'S, INC.-37.90%1 110
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-3.09%8 389
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-24.27%8 140
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED15.89%7 837
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.188.78%4 842
KOHL'S CORPORATION-57.72%4 126
