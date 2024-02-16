Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce The Coterie Shop, the Company’s latest concept in elevated style celebrating the unique design talent of four fashion entrepreneurs. Available in select Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com, The Coterie Shop features distinctive luxury special occasion and casual dressing pieces from Abbey Glass, Buru, Crosby by Mollie Burch and Fanm Mon. These four lines were each founded with a unique style approach - but all born of the common theme that dressing, whether for special occasions or for the everyday moments that matter, can inspire confidence, self-expression and joy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240216614132/en/

Abbey Glass is featured in The Coterie Shop at Dillard's. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie shared, “We are beyond excited to introduce The Coterie Shop to our customers. Each of our featured brands was founded by incredible, talented artisans running their own businesses and creating beautiful, captivating pieces while living busy and fulfilling personal lives. We are truly honored to be their partner and so happy to share their work at Dillard’s.”

About Abbey Glass

Founded in 2015, Abbey Glass is a luxury womenswear brand steeped in confidence, timelessness, and playful elegance. Through the medium of fashion, Abbey Glass strives to help women embrace their individuality and be self-assured in their innate femininity. The brand’s versatile, expertly tailored clothing showcases custom fabrics and prints, offering her the opportunity to explore her personal style in a way that is both approachable and functional. For the Abbey Glass woman, every day is an occasion.

Abbey Glass started designing dresses when she was 10 years old, sewing with her grandmother on a vintage Singer sewing machine. She went on to become a classically trained fashion designer, graduating from Rhode Island School of Design and launching a custom dressmaking business where she handmade patterns and dresses out of a small studio apartment. The success of Abbey’s talent is what led her to launch the Abbey Glass brand in 2015 and open up a storefront in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, where she now resides. Inspired by mid-century design, Abbey focuses on designing attainable luxury pieces through upscale fabric selections and timeless silhouettes.

About BURU

BURU is a delightful line of apparel designed in Los Angeles and led by the ethos that one should make the most out of every opportunity to get dressed. With collections centered around bold textiles, whimsical prints, unique-yet-versatile silhouettes and playful use of color, the brand is known for its fun approach to fashion and "wear what you want, when you want" point of view. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to blend function with fashion and versatility with sophistication in a way that earns a space in the modern woman's wardrobe through the many seasons of life and style.

BURU was established in 2013 when first-time mom and founder, Morgan Hutchinson, became frustrated with a wardrobe that no longer met the demands of her new daily life. Necessity was the real mother of invention, but soon she found it was more than just moms looking for timeless-with-a-twist styles that are effortless-yet-functional. Growing up in Murray, Kentucky and attending the University of Alabama for her interior design degree, Morgan developed a southern sensibility that she portrays in her love of dressing up every day. Morgan’s strong pull of textiles and past connections to vintage silhouettes worn by her mother and grandmother are both constant sources of inspiration for her designs. For example, Morgan designed her collection’s floral brocade topper jacket based on her grandmother’s wedding coat.

About CROSBY by Mollie Burch

CROSBY by Mollie Burch is known for its imaginative use of color, original prints, and effortless vibe. Each style and print is hand-designed by the brand’s CEO and Creative Director, Mollie Burch, who draws her inspiration from unexpected color palettes, vibrant cultures, and the wonders of nature. Mollie’s goal for every collection is to create joy for modern day women-enhancing their wardrobe and enabling them to celebrate who they are through unique yet timeless (and fun!) fashion.

Mollie graduated from the University of Virginia majoring in The Art of Fashion and further enriched her education at Parsons School of Design. She founded CROSBY to inspire confidence through bold color and design, with the belief that fashion can empower women to walk boldly and “Shine Brightly.” More than a slogan, “Shine Your Bright'' is CROSBY's call to action for customers to support local women in their communities. Mollie believes that every woman has a story worth sharing and hopes her designs can make all CROSBY customers feel like their best and brightest selves.

About Fanm Mon

Sophia Demirtas founded Fanm Mon in 2013 as an ode to her Haitian heritage and the magic and enchantment of Haitian couture. Over the years, Fanm Mon has embraced the artisanal techniques of Ukraine, where it was once based, and Turkey, where it made a new home. Today, a potpourri of delightful colors, unique motifs, fairytale silhouettes and extraordinary craftsmanship have become hallmarks of the brand. Fanm Mon is a Haitian phrase that means mountain woman, but the spirit of Fanm Mon is universal. It signifies a woman - a nurturer - who creates beauty from her natural surroundings.

Sophia Demirtas was born in Haiti. Growing up, fashion was at the heart of her female relationships and every special occasion required a trip to the local seamstress. She often went to fittings with her grandmother and aunts where she witnessed firsthand how these bespoke pieces had such an impact on the women who wore them. As a young woman, Sophia moved to New York City where she earned a Masters in Social Work and spent several years serving as the director of a homeless shelter. After meeting her husband, they moved to Turkey to raise their two young boys. Sophia struggled to find dresses that felt effortless in thoughtfully-made feminine silhouettes, so she designed her own collection. Today, Sophia, through Fanm Mon, is always conscious of why and how she creates, maintaining environmental strategies such as recycling materials and giving excess fabric to other fabric producers. Employing local artisans in Turkey where Fanm Mon remains based, Sophia works to create harmony between her appreciation for craftsmanship, her huge love affair with nature, and her deep sense of community.

The Coterie Shop can be found in the following Dillard’s locations as well as online at dillards.com:

Location City State Parkway Place Huntsville Alabama Park Plaza Mall Little Rock Arkansas Scottsdale Fashion Square Scottsdale Arizona Coconut Point Bonita Springs Florida St. Johns Town Center Jacksonville Florida University Town Center Sarasota Florida International Plaza Tampa Florida Atlantic Station Atlanta Georgia Mall St. Matthews Louisville Kentucky Mall of Louisiana Baton Rouge Louisiana Lakeside Shopping Center Metairie Louisiana Southpark Mall Charlotte North Carolina Woodland Hills Mall Tulsa Oklahoma Penn Square Mall Oklahoma City Oklahoma Citadel Mall Charleston South Carolina Cool Springs Galleria Franklin Tennessee West Town Mall Knoxville Tennessee The Mall at Green Hills Nashville Tennessee Northpark Center Dallas Texas Hulen Mall Fort Worth Texas Baybrook Mall Friendswood Texas La Plaza Mall McAllen Texas The Shops at La Cantera San Antonio Texas The Woodlands Mall The Woodlands Texas

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240216614132/en/