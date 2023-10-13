Celebrating Four Inspiring Breast Cancer Survivors and Benefiting the Pink Agenda

Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is launching a very special limited-edition Antonio Melani capsule collection during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The line was designed in collaboration with four inspiring and influential breast cancer survivors - with each woman designing her own pieces influenced and inspired by her breast cancer journey. Dillard’s will donate a portion of the proceeds to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals.

Inspired by each woman’s openness in sharing her courageous battle with breast cancer, Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising, Alexandra Dillard Lucie, invited each to design an Antonio Melani dress and coordinating shoe expressing her journey through fashion. Alexandra notes, “The way in which these young women have approached this terrible illness has been an exceptional inspiration to many. They didn’t allow cancer to dull their spirits or fabulous fashion sensibility even when in treatment. Their openness to sharing their journeys with others is a reminder that cancer can hit anyone of any age, but it doesn’t have to keep you from telling your story. Using our fashion platform in partnership with these amazing women, we're furthering the fight against breast cancer, and we are honored to stand beside those who face this diagnosis."

Stacy Ammon

Stacy Ammon spent several years working in the fashion industry in New York City. She, along with her husband, Greg, founded Big Flower, a clothing boutique in East Hampton, New York that features weekend comfort and everyday style. Now residing in Atlanta, Stacy shares her experiences and style ideas on Instagram @stacyammon and @styled.bystace. Describing her designs for Antonio Melani, Stacy shares, “Throughout my breast cancer journey, fashion was the main way I could truly feel like myself on the outside, no matter how I felt on the inside. Getting dressed each morning had a whole new meaning, so I had to make it count... and make it fabulous! To spread awareness, I began to wear my pink every Wednesday in support of those who have been affected by breast cancer because, like birds of a feather, we are stronger together. I dream that this dress will make everyone feel beautiful, but most of all supported, no matter what they are going through."

Mely Cruz

Mely Cruz is a Houston-based lifestyle influencer who shares her thoughts on fashion and beauty combined with healing and growth on Instagram @allthingsmely. She is the owner, founder and curator of @allthingsfashionbox, a clothing rental subscription collection. Regarding her journey and design inspiration, Mely adds, “When I was a little girl, my mom would always tell me I was a caterpillar that one day would become a beautiful butterfly. She would draw butterflies in the notes she wrote to me and I held onto them, hoping one day it would come true. Through the hardest, lowest moments in my life, her words remained constant in my heart. I've learned that the darkest, loneliest places really prepared me for what was next... The cocoon was not meant to break me, but rather strengthen me to later spread my wings, find my true purpose, and fly high. And while I am still learning how to fly, I know I am free and I know I am beautiful."

Dr. Bridget Glazarov

Dr. Bridget Glazarov is a leading general and cosmetic dentist in New York, NY. She is highly recognized by her colleagues and patients for providing excellent dental care and beautiful cosmetic results. She is the co-founder of Maison BE, a luxury dental studio located in the heart of the Flatiron District. In sharing her battle with cancer and her design inspiration for her pieces, she says, "At 26, my world was turned upside down when I received a stage 3 aggressive breast cancer diagnosis during my residency program to become a dentist. Despite the shocking news, I made a bold choice to share my story and inspire others facing similar battles. Today, I am overjoyed to say that I am celebrating 5 years cancer-free while pursuing my dreams as an entrepreneur, doctor, and breast cancer awareness advocate. I have come a long way from being a girl in my residency fighting cancer. Through my journey, I have realized my purpose is to help others battling this disease, and I believe that it can be done with grace and style. That's why I designed an outfit that embodies power, beauty, and the belief that anything is possible. So, to anyone out there facing a difficult challenge, I am living proof that you can overcome it. Believe in yourself and your ability to succeed, even in the face of adversity. You are strong, beautiful, and capable of achieving your dreams, no matter what obstacles come your way." Follow Dr. Glazarov on Instagram @dr_bridget.

Mary-Cathryn Kolb

Mary-Cathryn Kolb has been involved in the fashion industry her entire career. She is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of brrr°, an innovator of fabric technology that is “Proven to Keep You Cooler.” She previously served as Director of Sales for Spanx®.. In describing her inspiration for her Antonio Melani pieces, Mary-Cathryn comments, “I am honored to be a part of the debut Breast Cancer Awareness collaboration with Antonio Melani. This dress design embodies my journey to conquer metastatic breast cancer. The structure is a nod to the discipline and unwavering commitment it takes to beat cancer. The flower appliques symbolize the beauty that blooms in even the darkest of times -- if you simply look. This dress is my story. My wish is that it becomes a part of yours.” Mary-Cathryn lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Antonio Melani Breast Cancer Awareness capsule collection will be available in select Dillard’s locations in October as well as online at dillards.com.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available in 247 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial. Follow Dillard’s latest style inspirations @dillards.

About The Pink Agenda

The Pink Agenda is a nonprofit organization committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals. By engaging today’s generation to find tomorrow’s cure, The Pink Agenda finds, funds, and partners with people and programs that are improving the lives of those suffering from breast cancer and conducting the groundbreaking research necessary to improve their odds. Visit The Pink Agenda online at thepinkagenda.org and on Instagram @thepinkagenda.

