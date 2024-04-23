Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce the launch of M.G. Style for Antonio Melani, a limited-edition capsule collection by Birmingham-based premier stylist and wardrobe consultant, Mary Glenn McElveen. The line consists of multiple, coordinating presentations of separates, dresses, swimwear and shoes and is available today in Dillard’s stores across the nation as well as online at dillards.com.

Mary Glenn McElveen shares, “I am so excited to share M.G. Style for Antonio Melani – all the best of summer in one collection! Seeing this curated collection come to life has been nothing short of a dream come true. These pieces will transport you to sun-drenched coastlines and charming cafes with their chic and timeless design. Embodying some of the summer’s finest fabrications and most interesting details, these classic, yet contemporary pieces will inspire you to step into summer with confidence.”

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “Mary Glenn has inspired an absolutely stunning collection that evokes an elevated, elegant summer vibe. With her signature love of neutrals as the foundation, she has artfully mixed in fascinating details and pops of warm, summer color culminating in a gorgeous presentation for our Antonio Melani clients. This collection is a beautiful celebration of summer at Dillard’s – and we are so happy to share it!”

About Mary Glenn McElveen

Mary Glenn McElveen is a premier stylist and closet curator of the South, transforming women’s wardrobes into an elevated extension of her identity through her styling and lifestyle brand, MG Style.

After studying Fashion Merchandising and Marketing at the University of Alabama, Mary Glenn parlayed her innate sense of style and taste into positions in interior design. But through her leisure and travels, Mary Glenn realized the modern woman’s need for clear direction when shopping and with it, MG Style was born.

Mary Glenn has guided this mission by offering genuine feedback and practicality to her clients, with current links and dynamic basics, while never holding back an opportunity to encourage women to stand out in a crowd.

Through curating closets and striking looks for her clients, she has also found enjoyment in sharing her findings and inspiration with her loyal social media following. Most evenings, she is draped in loungewear with her husband, Brooks, scouring the internet for the next beautiful find.

Follow Mary Glenn online at styledbymg.com and on Instagram @m.g._style.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available in 246 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial. Follow Dillard’s latest style inspirations @dillards.

