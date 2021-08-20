Dillistone : Board Changes

Dillistone Group Plc

('Dillistone', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Board Changes



On 16 June 2021, the Company announced that Julie Pomeroy, Group Finance Director, would be retiring from executive leadership, subject to the appointment of a successor, and that Alex James, Chief Product Officer, would be stepping down as an executive Director from 30 September 2021 and would leave the business on or before 31 January 2022.

Dillistone is now pleased to announce that Joanne Curd is joining the Company on 31 August 2021 and will be appointed to the Board as CFO on 1 October 2021, the date on which Julie will stand down as an executive Director. Julie has agreed to remain with the Company as a non-executive Director for the 12 months to 30 September 2022 in order to facilitate an orderly handover.

Joanne is a qualified accountant and an experienced executive, with a broad business background, having held senior roles at Virgin Media over a 10 year period. Since leaving Virgin Media in 2018, Joanne has held a number of Interim roles.

Giles Fearnley, Chairman, commented: 'We are delighted to welcome Joanne as our new CFO. I am sure Joanne will settle into her new role quickly with the support of Julie through her first few months.'

Joanne Marie Curd (aged 52) is currently a director of Hedgerow Associates Ltd. She has confirmed that there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

