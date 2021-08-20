Log in
    DSG   GB00B13QQB40

DILLISTONE GROUP PLC

(DSG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/20 03:00:00 am
24.5 GBX   --.--%
04:24aDILLISTONE : Board Changes
PU
06/16DILLISTONE : Result of AGM
PU
06/16DILLISTONE : Finance Director to Leave
MT
Dillistone : Board Changes

08/20/2021 | 04:24am EDT
Dillistone Group Plc
('Dillistone', the 'Company' or the 'Group')
Board Changes

On 16 June 2021, the Company announced that Julie Pomeroy, Group Finance Director, would be retiring from executive leadership, subject to the appointment of a successor, and that Alex James, Chief Product Officer, would be stepping down as an executive Director from 30 September 2021 and would leave the business on or before 31 January 2022.

Dillistone is now pleased to announce that Joanne Curd is joining the Company on 31 August 2021 and will be appointed to the Board as CFO on 1 October 2021, the date on which Julie will stand down as an executive Director. Julie has agreed to remain with the Company as a non-executive Director for the 12 months to 30 September 2022 in order to facilitate an orderly handover.

Joanne is a qualified accountant and an experienced executive, with a broad business background, having held senior roles at Virgin Media over a 10 year period. Since leaving Virgin Media in 2018, Joanne has held a number of Interim roles.

Giles Fearnley, Chairman, commented: 'We are delighted to welcome Joanne as our new CFO. I am sure Joanne will settle into her new role quickly with the support of Julie through her first few months.'

Joanne Marie Curd (aged 52) is currently a director of Hedgerow Associates Ltd. She has confirmed that there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Jason Starr Chief Executive via Walbrook PR
Julie Pomeroy Finance Director via Walbrook PR
Chris Fielding WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) 020 7220 1650

Tom Cooper/Paul Vann

Walbrook PR

020 7933 8780
0797 122 1972
dillistone@walbrookpr.com

Notes to Editors:

Dillistone Group Plc is a leader in the supply and support of software and services to recruiters. Dillistone operates through the Ikiru People brand.

The Group develops, markets and supports the Talentis, FileFinder, Infinity, Midoffice, ISV and GatedTalent products.

Dillistone was admitted to AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc, in June 2006. The Group employs around 90 people globally with offices in Basingstoke, Southampton, New Jersey and Sydney.

Talentis: https://www.Talentis.global
Voyager Software: https://www.voyagersoftware.com

Disclaimer

Dillistone Group plc published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
