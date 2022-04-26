Log in
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/26 03:00:00 am EDT
20.50 GBX   -4.65%
03:17aDillistone Names Interim Finance Director as CFO Plans Exit
MT
02/03DILLISTONE : Trading Update & Notice of Final Results
PU
01/19Ikiru People, Recruitment Software Subsidiary of Dillistone Group Plc Announces Major Contract Extension
CI
Dillistone : Directorate Change

04/26/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Dillistone Group Plc
("Dillistone" or the "Group")
Directorate Change

Dillistone Group Plc, the AIM quoted supplier of software for recruiters, announces that Joanne Curd, Chief Financial Officer, who was appointed in 2021 on a part time basis, has decided that she now wishes to further develop her commitment to her voluntary works.

The Board is therefore pleased to announce that Ian Mackin, currently Financial Controller, is stepping up to the lead financial role, as Interim Finance Director and main Board Director, on a full-time basis with effect from 16 June. Joanne will be remaining with the Group for a period to ensure a smooth handover. Ian will also become Company Secretary.

Ian, a member of the Association of Chartered Management Accountants, has been with the Group since 2018 having joined from Ashberry Healthcare Ltd where he had been Director of Finance. Prior to that he had been Financial Controller for 13 years at The Children's Corporation plc having joined there from Wincanton plc.

Commenting on these changes, Giles Fearnley, Non-Executive Chairman, said: "I thank Joanne very much for her contribution during her time with us. We are delighted that Ian has agreed to take on the role of Interim Finance Director and Company Secretary and we look forward to working with him."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Jason Starr Chief Executive via Walbrook PR
Joanne Curd Finance Director via Walbrook PR
Chris Fielding WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) 020 7220 1650

Tom Cooper/Paul Vann

Walbrook PR

020 7933 8780
dillistone@walbrookpr.com

Notes to Editors:

Dillistone Group Plc is a leader in the supply and support of software and services to the recruitment industry. Dillistone operates through the Ikiru People (www.IkiruPeople.com) brand.

The Group develops, markets and supports the Talentis, FileFinder, Infinity, Mid-Office, ISV and GatedTalent products.

Dillistone was admitted to AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc, in June 2006.

Learn about our products:

Talentis Software: https://www.talentis.global/recruitment-software/

Voyager Software: https://www.voyagersoftware.com

GatedTalent Services: https://www.talentis.global/optimization-services/

Disclaimer

Dillistone Group plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
