DILMAH CEYLON TEA COMPANY PLC

AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

AS AT 31ST MARCH 2024

DILMAH CEYLON TEA COMPANY PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

CORPORATE INFORMATION

LEGAL FORM

Quoted Public Company with Limited Liability

COMPANY REGISTRATION NO

PQ 209

REGISTERED OFFICE

No. 111, Negombo Road, Peliyagoda, Sri Lanka

Telephone:

(94 11) 482 2000

Facsimile :

(94 11) 482 2001

E-mail

:

info@dilmahtea.com

Website

:

www.dilmahtea.com

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

The Ordinary Shares are listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange

SUBSIDIARY

MJF Beverages (Pvt) Ltd

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

Dilhan C Fernando - B.Sc

Deputy Chairman

Himendra S Ranaweera

Directors

Malik J Fernando - B.Sc

Roshan Tissaaratchy - B.A, MBA, DipM, FCIM

Darshana Gunasekera - FCMA, FCCA, B.Sc

Minette Perera - FCA, FCMA,FCCA

Rajanayagam Asirwatham - FCA

Ravi A Fernando - DBA, MBA, MSt.(Cambridge)

John Lo - MBA, B.Sc

COMPANY SECRETARY

Jayanga Wegodapola - Attorney at law

BANKS

Bank of Ceylon

Bank of China Limited

Cargills Bank Limited

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

Citibank N.A.

DFCC Bank PLC

Hatton National Bank PLC

The Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

National Development Bank PLC

Nations Trust Bank PLC

People's Bank

Standard Chartered Bank Limited

AUDITORS

Ernst & Young,

Chartered Accountants,

109,Rotunda Towers

Galle Road,

Colombo 3.

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC and its Subsidiary

Interim Financial Report as at 31st March'2024

Statement of Financial Position

Group

Company

(All amounts in LKR 000's)

As at 31st March

As at 31st March

As at 31st March

As at 31st March

2024 ( Un Audited )

2023 (Audited)

2024 ( Un Audited )

2023 (Audited)

Assets

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

5,201,234

4,690,230

5,104,963

4,639,158

Investment Property

617,408

628,123

617,408

628,123

Intangible Assets

129,266

132,660

129,266

132,660

Right of Use Asset

1,015,417

1,054,937

1,015,417

1,044,767

Deferred Tax Asset

38,508

41,277

53,713

53,713

Other Non-Current Financial Assets

225,437

270,805

225,437

270,805

Total Non Current Assets

7,227,269

6,818,032

7,146,204

6,769,226

Current Assets

Inventories

2,753,834

2,780,029

2,690,140

2,729,844

Trade and Other Receivables

6,241,405

6,799,456

6,185,314

6,766,780

Advances & Prepayments

2,221,083

731,582

2,206,130

714,179

Amounts due from Related Party

23,273

-

168,508

90,394

Other Current Financial Assets

3,445,998

971,042

3,445,998

971,042

Cash and Cash Equivalents

5,119,013

9,920,878

5,111,034

9,907,305

Total Current Assets

19,804,605

21,202,987

19,807,123

21,179,544

Total Assets

27,031,874

28,021,019

26,953,327

27,948,770

Equity and Liabilities

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital

642,500

642,500

642,500

642,500

Other Components of Equity

(8,371)

36,997

(8,371)

36,997

Retained Earnings

21,711,952

22,004,594

21,657,804

21,960,569

Total Equity

22,346,081

22,684,091

22,291,933

22,640,066

Non Current Liabilities

Lease Liability

1,135,155

1,132,041

1,135,155

1,121,418

Retirement Benefit Obligations

313,318

300,393

308,314

296,441

Total Non Current Liabilities

1,448,473

1,432,434

1,443,469

1,417,859

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

991,381

1,247,182

970,692

1,242,107

Provisions and Accrued Expenses

1,502,981

1,634,753

1,497,946

1,630,191

Lease Liability

78,656

79,528

78,656

78,656

Income Tax Payables

664,303

943,031

670,631

939,891

Total Current Liabilities

3,237,320

3,904,494

3,217,925

3,890,845

Total Equity and Liabilities

27,031,874

28,021,019

26,953,327

27,948,770

Net Assets per Share

1,077.59

1,093.89

1,074.98

1,091.77

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

R N Malinga

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board by,

Dilhan C Fernando

Darshana Gunasekera

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

Group Finance Director

27th May 2024

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC and its Subsidiary

Interim Financial Report for the year ended 31st March 2024

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Group

Company

Group

Company

April - March

April - March

April - March

April - March

January - March (4th

Change

January - March (4th

Change

(All amounts in LKR 000's)

(Un Audited)

(Audited)

Change %

( Un Audited )

(Audited)

Change %

Quarter)

Quarter)

%

%

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

18,497,350

22,313,009

(17.1)

18,349,958

22,186,053

(17.3)

5,134,560

5,490,968

(6.5)

5,096,340

5,453,838

(6.6)

Cost of Sales

(11,246,990)

(12,223,914)

(8.0)

(11,118,942)

(12,124,993)

(8.3)

(3,135,937)

(3,598,403)

(12.9)

(3,099,904)

(3,568,021)

(13.1)

Gross Profit

7,250,359

10,089,095

(28.1)

7,231,016

10,061,060

(28.1)

1,998,622

1,892,565

5.6

1,996,435

1,885,817

5.9

Other Income and Gains

76,980

49,611

55.2

69,019

49,611

39.1

26,131

15,900

64.3

26,131

15,900

64.3

Administration Expenses

(3,074,864)

(2,649,525)

16.1

(3,065,245)

(2,640,084)

16.1

(1,296,014)

(822,680)

57.5

(1,291,922)

(817,387)

58.1

Selling & Distribution Costs

(2,955,927)

(4,781,278)

(38.2)

(2,955,251)

(4,780,987)

(38.2)

(39,524)

(731,659)

(94.6)

(39,324)

(731,355)

(94.6)

Foreign Exchange Gain/(Loss)

(490,358)

2,269,566

(121.6)

(489,657)

2,267,540

(121.6)

(1,235,200)

(1,768,264)

(30.1)

(1,229,923)

(1,760,857)

(30.2)

Finance Cost

(182,858)

(142,779)

28.1

(182,858)

(141,322)

29.4

(36,241)

(37,036)

(2.1)

(36,241)

(35,579)

1.9

Finance Income

806,112

995,949

(19.1)

806,093

995,949

(19.1)

109,279

297,875

(63.3)

109,269

297,875

(63.3)

Profit Before Tax

1,429,444

5,830,638

(75.5)

1,413,116

5,811,766

(75.7)

(472,947)

(1,153,300)

(59.0)

(465,575)

(1,145,586)

(59.4)

Income Tax Expense

(685,211)

(796,285)

(13.9)

(679,007)

(786,221)

(13.6)

(221,884)

19,992

(1,209.9)

(222,423)

30,056

(840.0)

Profit After Tax

744,233

5,034,354

(85.2)

734,110

5,025,546

(85.4)

(694,832)

(1,133,309)

(38.7)

(687,998)

(1,115,530)

(38.3)

Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

Gain/(Loss) on equity instruments designated at fair

value through OCI

(45,368)

(32,679)

38.8

(45,368)

(32,679)

38.8

6,457

(55,359)

(111.7)

6,457

(55,359)

(111.7)

Net Other Comprehensive Income to be reclassified

to Profit or Loss in subsequent periods

(45,368)

(32,679)

38.8

(45,368)

(32,679)

38.8

6,457

(55,359)

(111.7)

6,457

(55,359)

(111.7)

Re-measurement Gain/(Loss) on Employee

Retirement Benefit Obligation

-

546

(100.0)

-

1,089

-100.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax attributable to re-measurement

Gain/(Loss) on Employee Retirement Obligation

-

(164)

(100.0)

-

(327)

-100.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be

reclassified to Profit or Loss in subsequent periods

-

382

(200)

-

762

(200)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

(45,368)

(32,297)

(161)

(45,368)

(31,917)

(161)

6,457

(55,359)

(112)

6,457

(55,359)

(112)

Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

698,865

5,002,057

(246)

688,742

4,993,629

(247)

(688,375)

(1,188,668)

(150)

(681,541)

(1,170,889)

(150)

Earnings per Share - Basic Rs.

35.89

242.77

(85.2)

35.40

242.35

(85.4)

-

33.51 -

54.65

(38.7)

-

33.18

-

53.79

(38.3)

Note:

"The Company concluded 2023/24 fiscal year with robust operating profits demonstrating resilience amidst formidable macro and microeconomic challenges.

However, the pronounced volatility of the LKR currency precipitated a 122% exchange rates driven adverse variance, consequently impacting the reported Profit Before Tax and distorting comparisons with the previous year's performance".

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC and its Subsidiary

Interim Financial Report for the year ended 31st March 2024

Statement of Changes in Equity (All amounts in LKR 000's)

Group

Company

Description

Stated

Capital

Balance as at 1 April 2022 as per SLFRS 9

642,500

Net profit for the period

Gain/(Loss) on equity instruments designated at fair value through OCI

Dividend Paid - 2nd Interim - 2021/22

Dividend Paid - Final - 2021/22

Dividend Paid - 1st Interim - 2022/23

Balance as at 31st March 2023

642,500

Balance as at 1 April 2023 as per SLFRS 9

642,500

Net profit for the period

Gain/(Loss) on equity instruments designated at fair value through OCI

Dividend Paid - 2nd Interim - 2022/23

Dividend Paid - Final - 2022/23

Dividend Paid - 1st Interim - 2023/24

Balance as at 31st March 2024

642,500

Other

Components

of Equity

FVOCI

Reserve

69,676

(32,679)

36,997

36,997

(45,368)

(8,371)

Other

Retained

Components

Retained

Total Equity

Stated Capital

of Equity

Total Equity

Earnings

Earnings

FVOCI

Reserve

18,006,733

18,718,909

642,500

69,676

17,971,136

18,683,312

5,034,354

5,034,354

5,025,546

5,025,546

382

(32,297)

(32,679)

762

(31,917)

(518,438)

(518,438)

(518,438)

(518,438)

(311,062)

(311,062)

(311,062)

(311,062)

(207,375)

(207,375)

(207,375)

(207,375)

22,004,594

22,684,091

642,500

36,997

21,960,569

22,640,066

22,004,594

22,684,091

642,500

36,997

21,960,569

22,640,066

744,233

744,233

734,110

734,110

(45,368)

(45,368)

(45,368)

(518,437)

(518,437)

(518,437)

(518,437)

(311,063)

(311,063)

(311,063)

(311,063)

(207,375)

(207,375)

(207,375)

(207,375)

21,711,952

22,346,081

642,500

(8,371)

21,657,804

22,291,933

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC & its Subsidiary

Interim Financial Report for the year ended 31st March 2024

Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in LKR 000's)

Group

Company

31st March 2024 -

31st March 2023 -

31st March 2024 - 31st March 2023 -

Cash Flows From/(Used in) Operating Activities

Un Audited

Audited

Un Audited

Audited

Profit before Income Tax Expense

1,429,444

5,830,639

1,413,116

5,811,767

Adjustments for

Depreciation and Amortisation

536,369

396,966

530,316

393,300

Depreciation on Right of Use Asset

29,350

29,792

29,350

29,350

Interest Expense on Lease Liability

144,964

142,779

144,964

141,322

Unrealised Foreign Exchange (Gain) & Loss

673,765

(147,914)

670,582

(152,494)

Interest Expenses

37,893

-

37,893

-

Dividend Income

(45)

(44)

(45)

(44)

Interest Income

(806,130)

(995,949)

(806,093)

(995,949)

(Profit)/Loss on disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

(14,874)

(440)

(14,874)

(440)

(Profit)/Loss on disposal of Investment

-

(44)

-

(44)

Provision for Impairment of Receivables

360,680

108,172

360,680

108,172

Impairment Loss on Amounts due from Related Party

-

(54,841)

(11,112)

Provision for Defined Benefit Plans

36,228

63,616

34,866

62,806

Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes

2,427,644

5,427,573

2,345,914

5,386,634

(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories

26,195

(860,287)

39,704

(834,465)

(Increase)/Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables

(13,098)

(1,577,040)

13,447

(1,579,224)

(Increase)/Decrease in Advances and Prepayments

(1,489,501)

268,082

(1,491,951)

277,435

(Increase)/Decrease in Dues from Related Party

(23,273)

(23,273)

-

Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables

(255,325)

443,859

(270,910)

440,735

Increase/(Decrease) in Provision and Accrued Expenses

(130,665)

56,746

(132,245)

54,807

Cash Generated from Operations

541,978

3,758,933

480,686

3,745,922

Retirement Benefit Obligation Paid

(23,302)

(36,008)

(22,993)

(35,625)

Interest Paid

(37,893)

-

(37,893)

-

Income Tax Paid

(963,791)

(278,735)

(948,266)

(278,570)

Net Cash From Operating Activities

(483,008)

3,444,189

(528,466)

3,431,727

Cash Flows from/(Used in) Investing Activities

Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment

(1,009,243)

(1,539,445)

(958,215)

(1,538,064)

Acquisition of Investment Properties

-

(859)

-

(859)

Acquisition of Intangible Assets

(23,795)

(6,585)

(23,795)

(6,585)

Acquisition of Other Current Financial Assets

(2,474,956)

(971,042)

(2,474,956)

(971,042)

Proceeds from disposal of Investments

45

52

45

52

Proceeds from disposal of Property,Plant & Equipment

14,874

2,602

14,874

2,602

Dividend Received

-

44

-

44

Interest Received

806,093

995,949

806,093

995,949

Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities

(2,686,982)

(1,519,286)

(2,635,954)

(1,517,903)

Cash Flows from/(Used in) Financing Activities

Repayment of Lease Liability

(131,227)

(132,841)

(131,227)

(131,227)

Dividends Paid

(1,036,875)

(1,036,875)

(1,036,875)

(1,036,875)

Proceeds from Interest bearing loans and borrowings

3,084,309

-

3,084,309

-

Re payment of Interest bearing loans and borrowings

(3,084,309)

(3,084,309)

-

Net Cash Flows from/used in Financing Activities

(1,168,102)

(1,169,716)

(1,168,102)

(1,168,102)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents

(463,773)

731,104

(463,749)

732,153

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(4,801,865)

1,486,293

(4,796,270)

1,477,874

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the year

9,920,878

8,434,585

9,907,305

8,429,430

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the year

5,119,013

9,920,878

5,111,034

9,907,305

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC & its Subsidiary

Interim Financial Report for the year ended 31st March 2024

Segmental Information - Group

(All amounts in LKR 000's)

Description

Tea Bags

Tea Packets

RTD

Others

Total

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Rs. '000s)

Revenue

15,792,683

17,939,801

2,383,867

4,075,037

147,392

126,955

173,407

171,215

18,497,350

22,313,009

Total

15,792,683

17,939,801

2,383,867

4,075,037

147,392

126,955

173,407

171,215

18,497,350

22,313,009

Cost of Sales

(9,204,173)

(9,121,251)

(1,766,451)

(2,876,001)

(128,048)

(97,193)

(148,318)

(129,470)

(11,246,990)

(12,223,914)

Segment Gross Profit

6,588,510

8,818,551

617,416

1,199,036

19,344

29,762

25,089

41,746

7,250,359

10,089,095

Unallocated expenditure

(6,213,649)

(7,573,581)

Add: Other Operating income

392,734

3,315,126

Profit Before Tax

1,429,444

5,830,638

Notes to the Financial Statements

  1. The interim financial statements are unaudited and are in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These interim condensed Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.
  2. The Figures in the Consolidated Statements represent the accounts of the Company and its subsidiary,

MJF Beverages (Pvt) Ltd., in which the company has invested.

  1. There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities, which were disclosed in the Financial Statement for the year ended 31 March 2023.
  2. There have been no other events subsequent to the Balance Sheet date, which disclosure in the Interim Financial Statements.
  3. No Management fees are payable by the Company.
  4. General
    • The Company has not raised any funds through on IPO/Rights/Debenture issued during the period under review.
    • The results of the Company are not subject to any seasonality or cyclical changes.
    • All figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC and its Subsidiary

Interim Financial Report for the year ended 31st March 2024

Investor Information

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

1. Market Price per share

Market Price - Highest (for the period)

1,033.75

1,200.00

Market Price - Lowest (for the period)

970.00

900.00

Last Traded price (for the period)

995.25

1,020.00

2. Share Trading

No of Transactions

298

323

No of Shares Traded

14,978

9,566

Value of Shares Traded

14,897,844

10,290,752

3. Stated capital is represented by number of shares in issue as given below

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Ordinary Shares

20,737,500

20,737,500

4. Directors' share holding

NAME OF DIRECTOR

NO.OF SHARES

% OF SHARE

HOLDING

Mr. Dilhan C Fernando

-

Chairman/CEO

60,400

0.29

Mr. Himendra Ranaweera

-

Deputy Chairman

22,984

0.11

Mr. Malik J Fernando

-

Director

24,200

0.12

Mr. Rajanayagam Asirwatham

-

Director

4,800

0.02

Ms. Minette Perera

-

Director

200

0.00

Mr. Roshan Tissaaratchy

-

Director

4,000

0.02

Dr. Ravi A Fernando

-

Director

-

-

Mr. Darshana Gunasekera

-

Director

-

-

5. Top 20 Shareholders

NAME OF THE SHAREHOLDER

NO.OF SHARES

% OF SHARE

HOLDING

MJF Teas (Pvt) Ltd

13,812,882

66.61

MJF Exports (Pvt) Ltd

4,256,712

20.53

Employees Provident Fund

1,577,769

7.61

Mrs. S.T.Fernando

79,501

0.38

GF Capital Global Limited

69,700

0.34

Mr. D.C.Fernando

60,400

0.29

Mrs. A.S.Fernando

54,284

0.26

Mr. W.H.M.Fernando

46,662

0.23

Mr. D.Oritz

42,864

0.21

Mr. A.W.Athukorala

36,870

0.18

Mr. M.W.De Silva

34,830

0.17

Mr. J.W.Burton

32,270

0.16

Miss. N. Harnam

30,000

0.14

Merrill J Fernando & Sons (Pvt) Ltd

25,300

0.12

Mr. M.J.Fernando

24,200

0.12

Dr. K.Poologasundram

23,808

0.11

Mr. H.S.Ranaweera

22,984

0.11

Mr. H.R.Peries

21,200

0.10

Mr. H.D.A.D.Perera

20,467

0.10

Miss. L.R.Jayasundera

18,000

0.09

  1. The Public Holding percentage, as defined under Colombo Stock Exchange rules, was 12.14% as at 31st March'2024.
    Total number of Shareholders representing the Public Holding is 1086 (Number of Shares is 2,517,822)
  2. The float adjusted market capitalization is Rs. 2,505,574,220.63
  3. The Company is listed on the Dirisavi Board having complied with a minimum public holding of 10% of the total listed shares in the hands of a minimum of 200 public shareholders, under the Section 7.14.1 (i) (b) option 2 of CSE listing rules.

