DILMAH CEYLON TEA COMPANY PLC
AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
AS AT 31ST MARCH 2024
DILMAH CEYLON TEA COMPANY PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
CORPORATE INFORMATION
LEGAL FORM
Quoted Public Company with Limited Liability
COMPANY REGISTRATION NO
PQ 209
REGISTERED OFFICE
No. 111, Negombo Road, Peliyagoda, Sri Lanka
Telephone:
(94 11) 482 2000
Facsimile :
(94 11) 482 2001
:
info@dilmahtea.com
Website
:
www.dilmahtea.com
STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING
The Ordinary Shares are listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange
SUBSIDIARY
MJF Beverages (Pvt) Ltd
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chairman/Chief Executive Officer
Dilhan C Fernando - B.Sc
Deputy Chairman
Himendra S Ranaweera
Directors
Malik J Fernando - B.Sc
Roshan Tissaaratchy - B.A, MBA, DipM, FCIM
Darshana Gunasekera - FCMA, FCCA, B.Sc
Minette Perera - FCA, FCMA,FCCA
Rajanayagam Asirwatham - FCA
Ravi A Fernando - DBA, MBA, MSt.(Cambridge)
John Lo - MBA, B.Sc
COMPANY SECRETARY
Jayanga Wegodapola - Attorney at law
BANKS
Bank of Ceylon
Bank of China Limited
Cargills Bank Limited
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
Citibank N.A.
DFCC Bank PLC
Hatton National Bank PLC
The Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
National Development Bank PLC
Nations Trust Bank PLC
People's Bank
Standard Chartered Bank Limited
AUDITORS
Ernst & Young,
Chartered Accountants,
109,Rotunda Towers
Galle Road,
Colombo 3.
Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC and its Subsidiary
Interim Financial Report as at 31st March'2024
Statement of Financial Position
Group
Company
(All amounts in LKR 000's)
As at 31st March
As at 31st March
As at 31st March
As at 31st March
2024 ( Un Audited )
2023 (Audited)
2024 ( Un Audited )
2023 (Audited)
Assets
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
5,201,234
4,690,230
5,104,963
4,639,158
Investment Property
617,408
628,123
617,408
628,123
Intangible Assets
129,266
132,660
129,266
132,660
Right of Use Asset
1,015,417
1,054,937
1,015,417
1,044,767
Deferred Tax Asset
38,508
41,277
53,713
53,713
Other Non-Current Financial Assets
225,437
270,805
225,437
270,805
Total Non Current Assets
7,227,269
6,818,032
7,146,204
6,769,226
Current Assets
Inventories
2,753,834
2,780,029
2,690,140
2,729,844
Trade and Other Receivables
6,241,405
6,799,456
6,185,314
6,766,780
Advances & Prepayments
2,221,083
731,582
2,206,130
714,179
Amounts due from Related Party
23,273
-
168,508
90,394
Other Current Financial Assets
3,445,998
971,042
3,445,998
971,042
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,119,013
9,920,878
5,111,034
9,907,305
Total Current Assets
19,804,605
21,202,987
19,807,123
21,179,544
Total Assets
27,031,874
28,021,019
26,953,327
27,948,770
Equity and Liabilities
Capital and Reserves
Stated Capital
642,500
642,500
642,500
642,500
Other Components of Equity
(8,371)
36,997
(8,371)
36,997
Retained Earnings
21,711,952
22,004,594
21,657,804
21,960,569
Total Equity
22,346,081
22,684,091
22,291,933
22,640,066
Non Current Liabilities
Lease Liability
1,135,155
1,132,041
1,135,155
1,121,418
Retirement Benefit Obligations
313,318
300,393
308,314
296,441
Total Non Current Liabilities
1,448,473
1,432,434
1,443,469
1,417,859
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
991,381
1,247,182
970,692
1,242,107
Provisions and Accrued Expenses
1,502,981
1,634,753
1,497,946
1,630,191
Lease Liability
78,656
79,528
78,656
78,656
Income Tax Payables
664,303
943,031
670,631
939,891
Total Current Liabilities
3,237,320
3,904,494
3,217,925
3,890,845
Total Equity and Liabilities
27,031,874
28,021,019
26,953,327
27,948,770
Net Assets per Share
1,077.59
1,093.89
1,074.98
1,091.77
These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
R N Malinga
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board by,
Dilhan C Fernando
Darshana Gunasekera
Chairman/Chief Executive Officer
Group Finance Director
27th May 2024
Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC and its Subsidiary
Interim Financial Report for the year ended 31st March 2024
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group
Company
Group
Company
April - March
April - March
April - March
April - March
January - March (4th
Change
January - March (4th
Change
(All amounts in LKR 000's)
(Un Audited)
(Audited)
Change %
( Un Audited )
(Audited)
Change %
Quarter)
Quarter)
%
%
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
18,497,350
22,313,009
(17.1)
18,349,958
22,186,053
(17.3)
5,134,560
5,490,968
(6.5)
5,096,340
5,453,838
(6.6)
Cost of Sales
(11,246,990)
(12,223,914)
(8.0)
(11,118,942)
(12,124,993)
(8.3)
(3,135,937)
(3,598,403)
(12.9)
(3,099,904)
(3,568,021)
(13.1)
Gross Profit
7,250,359
10,089,095
(28.1)
7,231,016
10,061,060
(28.1)
1,998,622
1,892,565
5.6
1,996,435
1,885,817
5.9
Other Income and Gains
76,980
49,611
55.2
69,019
49,611
39.1
26,131
15,900
64.3
26,131
15,900
64.3
Administration Expenses
(3,074,864)
(2,649,525)
16.1
(3,065,245)
(2,640,084)
16.1
(1,296,014)
(822,680)
57.5
(1,291,922)
(817,387)
58.1
Selling & Distribution Costs
(2,955,927)
(4,781,278)
(38.2)
(2,955,251)
(4,780,987)
(38.2)
(39,524)
(731,659)
(94.6)
(39,324)
(731,355)
(94.6)
Foreign Exchange Gain/(Loss)
(490,358)
2,269,566
(121.6)
(489,657)
2,267,540
(121.6)
(1,235,200)
(1,768,264)
(30.1)
(1,229,923)
(1,760,857)
(30.2)
Finance Cost
(182,858)
(142,779)
28.1
(182,858)
(141,322)
29.4
(36,241)
(37,036)
(2.1)
(36,241)
(35,579)
1.9
Finance Income
806,112
995,949
(19.1)
806,093
995,949
(19.1)
109,279
297,875
(63.3)
109,269
297,875
(63.3)
Profit Before Tax
1,429,444
5,830,638
(75.5)
1,413,116
5,811,766
(75.7)
(472,947)
(1,153,300)
(59.0)
(465,575)
(1,145,586)
(59.4)
Income Tax Expense
(685,211)
(796,285)
(13.9)
(679,007)
(786,221)
(13.6)
(221,884)
19,992
(1,209.9)
(222,423)
30,056
(840.0)
Profit After Tax
744,233
5,034,354
(85.2)
734,110
5,025,546
(85.4)
(694,832)
(1,133,309)
(38.7)
(687,998)
(1,115,530)
(38.3)
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
Gain/(Loss) on equity instruments designated at fair
value through OCI
(45,368)
(32,679)
38.8
(45,368)
(32,679)
38.8
6,457
(55,359)
(111.7)
6,457
(55,359)
(111.7)
Net Other Comprehensive Income to be reclassified
to Profit or Loss in subsequent periods
(45,368)
(32,679)
38.8
(45,368)
(32,679)
38.8
6,457
(55,359)
(111.7)
6,457
(55,359)
(111.7)
Re-measurement Gain/(Loss) on Employee
Retirement Benefit Obligation
-
546
(100.0)
-
1,089
-100.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax attributable to re-measurement
Gain/(Loss) on Employee Retirement Obligation
-
(164)
(100.0)
-
(327)
-100.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be
reclassified to Profit or Loss in subsequent periods
-
382
(200)
-
762
(200)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
(45,368)
(32,297)
(161)
(45,368)
(31,917)
(161)
6,457
(55,359)
(112)
6,457
(55,359)
(112)
Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
698,865
5,002,057
(246)
688,742
4,993,629
(247)
(688,375)
(1,188,668)
(150)
(681,541)
(1,170,889)
(150)
Earnings per Share - Basic Rs.
35.89
242.77
(85.2)
35.40
242.35
(85.4)
-
33.51 -
54.65
(38.7)
-
33.18
-
53.79
(38.3)
Note:
"The Company concluded 2023/24 fiscal year with robust operating profits demonstrating resilience amidst formidable macro and microeconomic challenges.
However, the pronounced volatility of the LKR currency precipitated a 122% exchange rates driven adverse variance, consequently impacting the reported Profit Before Tax and distorting comparisons with the previous year's performance".
Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC and its Subsidiary
Interim Financial Report for the year ended 31st March 2024
Statement of Changes in Equity (All amounts in LKR 000's)
Group
Company
Description
Stated
Capital
Balance as at 1 April 2022 as per SLFRS 9
642,500
Net profit for the period
Gain/(Loss) on equity instruments designated at fair value through OCI
Dividend Paid - 2nd Interim - 2021/22
Dividend Paid - Final - 2021/22
Dividend Paid - 1st Interim - 2022/23
Balance as at 31st March 2023
642,500
Balance as at 1 April 2023 as per SLFRS 9
642,500
Net profit for the period
Gain/(Loss) on equity instruments designated at fair value through OCI
Dividend Paid - 2nd Interim - 2022/23
Dividend Paid - Final - 2022/23
Dividend Paid - 1st Interim - 2023/24
Balance as at 31st March 2024
642,500
Other
Components
of Equity
FVOCI
Reserve
69,676
(32,679)
36,997
36,997
(45,368)
(8,371)
Other
Retained
Components
Retained
Total Equity
Stated Capital
of Equity
Total Equity
Earnings
Earnings
FVOCI
Reserve
18,006,733
18,718,909
642,500
69,676
17,971,136
18,683,312
5,034,354
5,034,354
5,025,546
5,025,546
382
(32,297)
(32,679)
762
(31,917)
(518,438)
(518,438)
(518,438)
(518,438)
(311,062)
(311,062)
(311,062)
(311,062)
(207,375)
(207,375)
(207,375)
(207,375)
22,004,594
22,684,091
642,500
36,997
21,960,569
22,640,066
22,004,594
22,684,091
642,500
36,997
21,960,569
22,640,066
744,233
744,233
734,110
734,110
(45,368)
(45,368)
(45,368)
(518,437)
(518,437)
(518,437)
(518,437)
(311,063)
(311,063)
(311,063)
(311,063)
(207,375)
(207,375)
(207,375)
(207,375)
21,711,952
22,346,081
642,500
(8,371)
21,657,804
22,291,933
Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC & its Subsidiary
Interim Financial Report for the year ended 31st March 2024
Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in LKR 000's)
Group
Company
31st March 2024 -
31st March 2023 -
31st March 2024 - 31st March 2023 -
Cash Flows From/(Used in) Operating Activities
Un Audited
Audited
Un Audited
Audited
Profit before Income Tax Expense
1,429,444
5,830,639
1,413,116
5,811,767
Adjustments for
Depreciation and Amortisation
536,369
396,966
530,316
393,300
Depreciation on Right of Use Asset
29,350
29,792
29,350
29,350
Interest Expense on Lease Liability
144,964
142,779
144,964
141,322
Unrealised Foreign Exchange (Gain) & Loss
673,765
(147,914)
670,582
(152,494)
Interest Expenses
37,893
-
37,893
-
Dividend Income
(45)
(44)
(45)
(44)
Interest Income
(806,130)
(995,949)
(806,093)
(995,949)
(Profit)/Loss on disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment
(14,874)
(440)
(14,874)
(440)
(Profit)/Loss on disposal of Investment
-
(44)
-
(44)
Provision for Impairment of Receivables
360,680
108,172
360,680
108,172
Impairment Loss on Amounts due from Related Party
-
(54,841)
(11,112)
Provision for Defined Benefit Plans
36,228
63,616
34,866
62,806
Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes
2,427,644
5,427,573
2,345,914
5,386,634
(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories
26,195
(860,287)
39,704
(834,465)
(Increase)/Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables
(13,098)
(1,577,040)
13,447
(1,579,224)
(Increase)/Decrease in Advances and Prepayments
(1,489,501)
268,082
(1,491,951)
277,435
(Increase)/Decrease in Dues from Related Party
(23,273)
(23,273)
-
Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables
(255,325)
443,859
(270,910)
440,735
Increase/(Decrease) in Provision and Accrued Expenses
(130,665)
56,746
(132,245)
54,807
Cash Generated from Operations
541,978
3,758,933
480,686
3,745,922
Retirement Benefit Obligation Paid
(23,302)
(36,008)
(22,993)
(35,625)
Interest Paid
(37,893)
-
(37,893)
-
Income Tax Paid
(963,791)
(278,735)
(948,266)
(278,570)
Net Cash From Operating Activities
(483,008)
3,444,189
(528,466)
3,431,727
Cash Flows from/(Used in) Investing Activities
Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment
(1,009,243)
(1,539,445)
(958,215)
(1,538,064)
Acquisition of Investment Properties
-
(859)
-
(859)
Acquisition of Intangible Assets
(23,795)
(6,585)
(23,795)
(6,585)
Acquisition of Other Current Financial Assets
(2,474,956)
(971,042)
(2,474,956)
(971,042)
Proceeds from disposal of Investments
45
52
45
52
Proceeds from disposal of Property,Plant & Equipment
14,874
2,602
14,874
2,602
Dividend Received
-
44
-
44
Interest Received
806,093
995,949
806,093
995,949
Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities
(2,686,982)
(1,519,286)
(2,635,954)
(1,517,903)
Cash Flows from/(Used in) Financing Activities
Repayment of Lease Liability
(131,227)
(132,841)
(131,227)
(131,227)
Dividends Paid
(1,036,875)
(1,036,875)
(1,036,875)
(1,036,875)
Proceeds from Interest bearing loans and borrowings
3,084,309
-
3,084,309
-
Re payment of Interest bearing loans and borrowings
(3,084,309)
(3,084,309)
-
Net Cash Flows from/used in Financing Activities
(1,168,102)
(1,169,716)
(1,168,102)
(1,168,102)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(463,773)
731,104
(463,749)
732,153
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(4,801,865)
1,486,293
(4,796,270)
1,477,874
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the year
9,920,878
8,434,585
9,907,305
8,429,430
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the year
5,119,013
9,920,878
5,111,034
9,907,305
Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC & its Subsidiary
Interim Financial Report for the year ended 31st March 2024
Segmental Information - Group
(All amounts in LKR 000's)
Description
Tea Bags
Tea Packets
RTD
Others
Total
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Rs. '000s)
Revenue
15,792,683
17,939,801
2,383,867
4,075,037
147,392
126,955
173,407
171,215
18,497,350
22,313,009
Total
15,792,683
17,939,801
2,383,867
4,075,037
147,392
126,955
173,407
171,215
18,497,350
22,313,009
Cost of Sales
(9,204,173)
(9,121,251)
(1,766,451)
(2,876,001)
(128,048)
(97,193)
(148,318)
(129,470)
(11,246,990)
(12,223,914)
Segment Gross Profit
6,588,510
8,818,551
617,416
1,199,036
19,344
29,762
25,089
41,746
7,250,359
10,089,095
Unallocated expenditure
(6,213,649)
(7,573,581)
Add: Other Operating income
392,734
3,315,126
Profit Before Tax
1,429,444
5,830,638
Notes to the Financial Statements
- The interim financial statements are unaudited and are in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These interim condensed Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.
- The Figures in the Consolidated Statements represent the accounts of the Company and its subsidiary,
MJF Beverages (Pvt) Ltd., in which the company has invested.
- There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities, which were disclosed in the Financial Statement for the year ended 31 March 2023.
- There have been no other events subsequent to the Balance Sheet date, which disclosure in the Interim Financial Statements.
- No Management fees are payable by the Company.
- General
- The Company has not raised any funds through on IPO/Rights/Debenture issued during the period under review.
- The results of the Company are not subject to any seasonality or cyclical changes.
- All figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC and its Subsidiary
Interim Financial Report for the year ended 31st March 2024
Investor Information
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
1. Market Price per share
Market Price - Highest (for the period)
1,033.75
1,200.00
Market Price - Lowest (for the period)
970.00
900.00
Last Traded price (for the period)
995.25
1,020.00
2. Share Trading
No of Transactions
298
323
No of Shares Traded
14,978
9,566
Value of Shares Traded
14,897,844
10,290,752
3. Stated capital is represented by number of shares in issue as given below
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Ordinary Shares
20,737,500
20,737,500
4. Directors' share holding
NAME OF DIRECTOR
NO.OF SHARES
% OF SHARE
HOLDING
Mr. Dilhan C Fernando
-
Chairman/CEO
60,400
0.29
Mr. Himendra Ranaweera
-
Deputy Chairman
22,984
0.11
Mr. Malik J Fernando
-
Director
24,200
0.12
Mr. Rajanayagam Asirwatham
-
Director
4,800
0.02
Ms. Minette Perera
-
Director
200
0.00
Mr. Roshan Tissaaratchy
-
Director
4,000
0.02
Dr. Ravi A Fernando
-
Director
-
-
Mr. Darshana Gunasekera
-
Director
-
-
5. Top 20 Shareholders
NAME OF THE SHAREHOLDER
NO.OF SHARES
% OF SHARE
HOLDING
MJF Teas (Pvt) Ltd
13,812,882
66.61
MJF Exports (Pvt) Ltd
4,256,712
20.53
Employees Provident Fund
1,577,769
7.61
Mrs. S.T.Fernando
79,501
0.38
GF Capital Global Limited
69,700
0.34
Mr. D.C.Fernando
60,400
0.29
Mrs. A.S.Fernando
54,284
0.26
Mr. W.H.M.Fernando
46,662
0.23
Mr. D.Oritz
42,864
0.21
Mr. A.W.Athukorala
36,870
0.18
Mr. M.W.De Silva
34,830
0.17
Mr. J.W.Burton
32,270
0.16
Miss. N. Harnam
30,000
0.14
Merrill J Fernando & Sons (Pvt) Ltd
25,300
0.12
Mr. M.J.Fernando
24,200
0.12
Dr. K.Poologasundram
23,808
0.11
Mr. H.S.Ranaweera
22,984
0.11
Mr. H.R.Peries
21,200
0.10
Mr. H.D.A.D.Perera
20,467
0.10
Miss. L.R.Jayasundera
18,000
0.09
- The Public Holding percentage, as defined under Colombo Stock Exchange rules, was 12.14% as at 31st March'2024.
Total number of Shareholders representing the Public Holding is 1086 (Number of Shares is 2,517,822)
- The float adjusted market capitalization is Rs. 2,505,574,220.63
- The Company is listed on the Dirisavi Board having complied with a minimum public holding of 10% of the total listed shares in the hands of a minimum of 200 public shareholders, under the Section 7.14.1 (i) (b) option 2 of CSE listing rules.
