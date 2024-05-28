The Ordinary Shares are listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC and its Subsidiary

Interim Financial Report as at 31st March'2024

Statement of Financial Position Group Company (All amounts in LKR 000's) As at 31st March As at 31st March As at 31st March As at 31st March 2024 ( Un Audited ) 2023 (Audited) 2024 ( Un Audited ) 2023 (Audited) Assets Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 5,201,234 4,690,230 5,104,963 4,639,158 Investment Property 617,408 628,123 617,408 628,123 Intangible Assets 129,266 132,660 129,266 132,660 Right of Use Asset 1,015,417 1,054,937 1,015,417 1,044,767 Deferred Tax Asset 38,508 41,277 53,713 53,713 Other Non-Current Financial Assets 225,437 270,805 225,437 270,805 Total Non Current Assets 7,227,269 6,818,032 7,146,204 6,769,226 Current Assets Inventories 2,753,834 2,780,029 2,690,140 2,729,844 Trade and Other Receivables 6,241,405 6,799,456 6,185,314 6,766,780 Advances & Prepayments 2,221,083 731,582 2,206,130 714,179 Amounts due from Related Party 23,273 - 168,508 90,394 Other Current Financial Assets 3,445,998 971,042 3,445,998 971,042 Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,119,013 9,920,878 5,111,034 9,907,305 Total Current Assets 19,804,605 21,202,987 19,807,123 21,179,544 Total Assets 27,031,874 28,021,019 26,953,327 27,948,770 Equity and Liabilities Capital and Reserves Stated Capital 642,500 642,500 642,500 642,500 Other Components of Equity (8,371) 36,997 (8,371) 36,997 Retained Earnings 21,711,952 22,004,594 21,657,804 21,960,569 Total Equity 22,346,081 22,684,091 22,291,933 22,640,066 Non Current Liabilities Lease Liability 1,135,155 1,132,041 1,135,155 1,121,418 Retirement Benefit Obligations 313,318 300,393 308,314 296,441 Total Non Current Liabilities 1,448,473 1,432,434 1,443,469 1,417,859 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 991,381 1,247,182 970,692 1,242,107 Provisions and Accrued Expenses 1,502,981 1,634,753 1,497,946 1,630,191 Lease Liability 78,656 79,528 78,656 78,656 Income Tax Payables 664,303 943,031 670,631 939,891 Total Current Liabilities 3,237,320 3,904,494 3,217,925 3,890,845 Total Equity and Liabilities 27,031,874 28,021,019 26,953,327 27,948,770 Net Assets per Share 1,077.59 1,093.89 1,074.98 1,091.77

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

R N Malinga

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board by,