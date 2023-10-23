Maroussi, October 23, 2023

Announcement of Regulated Information of Law 3556/2007

DIMAND Societe Anonyme - Development and Exploitation of Real Estate and Constructions, Services and Holdings" (the "Company"), in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007, of the Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament, and the relevant provisions of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, announces that, in accordance with the relevant notification dated October 23, 2023 from the liable person, Mr. Dimitrios Andriopoulos (Executive member and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company) on 20.10.2023 the aforementioned liable person proceeded with the acquisition of 1,100 common registered shares of the Company with a total value of 11,651.50 euro.

1

115 Neratziotissis str., GR 151 24 Maroussi |T: +30 210 8774200 | F: +30 210 6801160 | E: info@dimand.gr www.dimand.gr