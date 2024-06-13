Announcement on the Decisions of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the 13th of June 2024 The Société Anonyme under the name "DIMAND Societe Anonyme - Development and Exploitation of Real Estate and Constructions, Services and Holding" and the distinctive title "DIMAND S.A." with General Commercial Number Registry 004854501000 (the "Company") announces, according to article 4.1.1 para. 3 of the ATHEX Rulebook and article 3.2 of the Resolution no. 25/15.04.2024 of the Stock Markets Steering Committee of Athens Exchange S.A, the following: On Thursday, 13th of June 2024, at 10:00 a.m., the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders convened at Maroussi Plaza, Auditorium Room at 3Α Fragklokklisias and Granikou Street, while the shareholders were given the possibility to participate remotely in the General Meeting, via videoconference under the conditions of the applicable legislation and the special terms of the invitation. During the General Meeting decisions were made on the items on the agenda. At the General Meeting were present (physically or remotely through teleconference) shareholders representing 14,218,641 common registered shares and voting rights from a total of 18,530,300 common registered shares with voting rights, namely with a quorum of 76.73%.1 In particular, the General Meeting of shareholders resolved the following: 1st Item: the shareholders approved the Annual Consolidated Financial and Company Statements for the year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023), along with the management reports of the Board of Directors and the audit report of the certified auditors-accountants, as well as the corporate governance statement. 2nd Item: the Remuneration Report of the Members of the Board of Directors for 2023 was put on advisory voting by the shareholders in accordance with the provisions of article 112 par.3 of law 4548/2018. The Report includes a complete review of the total remuneration received by the persons subject to the provisions of the Remuneration Policy within the 1 It shall be noted that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 150,000 own shares of the Company out of total 18,680,300 shares are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process. 1 115 Neratziotissis str., GR 151 24 Maroussi |T: +30 210 8774200 | F: +30 210 6801160 | E: info@dimand.gr www.dimand.gr

financial year 2023 on the basis of the approved Remuneration Policy of the Company, in accordance with the special provisions of Art. 112 of L. 4548/2018. The Board of Directors will take into account the outcome of the advisory vote and will ensure that shareholders' feedback is assessed in the next Remuneration Report, which will explain how the outcome of this advisory vote has been taken into account. The shareholders approved the submitted Remuneration Report of the Company for the year 2023, in accordance with article 112 of L. 4548/2018. 3rd Item: the Annual Report of Activities of the Audit Committee for the financial year 2023 was submitted in order to update the shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of article 44 par. 1 (i) of L. 4449/2017. The relevant Annual Report was issued with the annual financial report of the Company, constituting a distinct part of its contents. The present item was not submitted for voting. 4th Item: the Report of the Independent Non-Executive Members of the Board of Directors for the period covering the financial year 2023 and for the period from the convocation of the General Meeting, i.e. from 01.01.2022 until 01.06.2023, was submitted in order to update the shareholders, in accordance with L. 4706/2020 article 9 par. 5. This item was not submitted for voting. 5th Item: the shareholders approved the overall management of the Company for the financial year 2023, in accordance with article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and the discharge of the certified auditors-accountants of the Company from any liability for compensation for the financial year 2023. 6th Item: the shareholders approved the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2023 and also pre-approved the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and also as members of the Committees of L. 4706/2020 for the financial year 2024 and until the Ordinary General Meeting of 2025. More specifically, they approved the payment of total annual gross fees, amounting to 125,999.92 euros to the non- executive members of Board of Directors for the period from 01.01.2023 until 31.12.2023, they preapproved the payment of total annual gross fees, amounting to 150,000.00 euros to the non-executive members of the Board of Directors for 2024 and they preapproved the payment of total monthly gross fees, amounting to 12,500,01 euros to the non-executive members of the Board of Directors, for the period from 01.01.2025 until the Ordinary General Meeting of the year 2025. 2 115 Neratziotissis str., GR 151 24 Maroussi |T: +30 210 8774200 | F: +30 210 6801160 | E: info@dimand.gr www.dimand.gr

7th Item: the shareholders approved the granting of permission as analyzed, pursuant to article 98 para. 1 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, to the members of the Board of Directors and the directors of the Company, in order to participate in the Board of Directors or in the administration of the Company's subsidiaries and companies affiliated or related to the Company or to provide their services to the above-mentioned companies, and therefore to carry out, on behalf of the above subsidiaries and affiliated or related companies, acts that fall under the purpose pursued by the Company. 8th Item: the shareholders approved the appointment of the audit firm "Deloitte Société Anonyme Certified Auditors Accountants S.A." having its registered seat at Fragkokklisias 3a & Granikou Street, 15125, Maroussi, with Reg. No. E 120, as statutory auditor of the annual financial statements of the Company and the Group for the year from 01.01.2024 to 31.12.2024, as well as for the review of the interim information of the Company and the Group and the issuance of the annual tax certificate. They also approved the grant of authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company so that the latter determines the exact remuneration amount of the abovementioned audit firm. 9th Item: the shareholders approved the amendment of the duration of the Own Shares Buy Back Program in accordance with the provisions of Article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force, and specifically, they approved the amendment of the duration of the Program by extending it for twelve (12) additional months, so that the total duration will be twenty-four months from the date of its establishment, namely from the decision of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 22.06.2023, meaning it will expire on 22.06.2025. 10th Item: the shareholders ratified the election of Mrs. Polyxeni (Xenia) Kazoli as interim independent non-executive Board member of the Company in replacement of the resigned member, Mrs. Panagiota (Peggy) Antonakou, for the remaining term of office, i.e. until 21.03.2025. The election took place in accordance with article 22 of the Articles of Association of the Company and article 82 par. 1 of L. 4548/2018 and was submitted to the applicable publication formalities (relevant announcement of the Corporate Registry 3118010/20.11.2023) and they definitively conferred upon her the status of an independent non-executive member, for the period from now on, following the present Annual General Meeting, until the end of the term of the resigned independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors, i.e., until 21.03.2025. 11th Item: there were no further announcements. 3 115 Neratziotissis str., GR 151 24 Maroussi |T: +30 210 8774200 | F: +30 210 6801160 | E: info@dimand.gr www.dimand.gr