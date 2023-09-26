Updated Corporate Events Calendar for the year 2023

Maroussi, September 26, 2023

DIMAND S.A. (the "Company") announces the Updated Corporate Events Calendar for the year 2023, in accordance with articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Regulation:

13.04.2023: Publication of the Annual Financial Report of 2022

03.05.2023: Annual briefing of Analysts and Fund Managers for the FY22 Financial Results at the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association

22.06.2023: Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

28.09.2023: Publication of H1 2023 Financial Report

It is noted that the financial results will be released after the end of the ATHEX trading session and will be uploaded on the Company's website (www.dimand.gr) as well as on the ATHEX website (www.athexgroup.gr).

The Company reserves the right to amend the abovementioned dates, following relevant notification to the public by amending the present.

1

115 Neratziotissis str., GR 151 24 Maroussi |T: +30 210 8774200 | F: +30 210 6801160 | E: info@dimand.gr www.dimand.gr