Updated Corporate Events Calendar for the year 2023
Maroussi, September 26, 2023
DIMAND S.A. (the "Company") announces the Updated Corporate Events Calendar for the year 2023, in accordance with articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Regulation:
13.04.2023: Publication of the Annual Financial Report of 2022
03.05.2023: Annual briefing of Analysts and Fund Managers for the FY22 Financial Results at the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association
22.06.2023: Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders
28.09.2023: Publication of H1 2023 Financial Report
It is noted that the financial results will be released after the end of the ATHEX trading session and will be uploaded on the Company's website (www.dimand.gr) as well as on the ATHEX website (www.athexgroup.gr).
The Company reserves the right to amend the abovementioned dates, following relevant notification to the public by amending the present.
