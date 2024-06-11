Maroussi, 11th June 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Financing of ALKANOR by Alpha Bank for the redevelopment of a mixed-use building in Omonoia.

ALKANOR S.M.S.A., a wholly owned (100%) subsidiary of DIMAND Group, signed a long-term loan agreement of up to €28mn with Alpha Bank, for the financing of the development of a building that housed the historic MINION department store (the "Property").

More specifically, the project concerns the re-development of part of the Property with a surface area of c. 13,800 sq.m., into a modern energy efficient with low environment footprint mixed-use building (retail and offices) The development is aiming for LEED certification at the high GOLD level.

ALKANOR has reached agreements for the lease of the entire property to Inditex Group and Public Power Corporation (P.P.C.), while its operation is planned for the end of this year.

A few words about DIMAND

DIMAND is one of the leading Greek companies in the field of real estate development, listed on the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE).

Since the beginning of its operation, in 2005, it has incorporated the philosophy of "green" buildings into the core of its business, creating a new market in Real Estate and becoming an international model. Its business activity focuses on the implementation of large-scale urban redevelopments, modern sustainable office buildings, complex mixed-use projects, as well as private sports facilities, while it has developed 44% of the green buildings in Greece that are LEED® BD+C certified.

The company is among the leading group of "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece," having received the highest distinction for sustainable development from the Quality Net Foundation and has been distinguished as a LEED® Proven Provider™ by the Green Building Certification Institute. It is a Silver Member of the U.S. Green Building Council, a member of GRESB and is the first company in Greece to be awarded as a Credentialed Project Developer and Credentialed Quality Assurance Provider by the Investor Confidence Project (ICP) Europe.

115, Neratziotissis Str., GR 151 24 Maroussi |T: +30 210 8774200 | F: +30 210 6801160 | E: info@dimand.grwww.dimand.gr