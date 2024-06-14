DIMAND S.A.

VOTING RESULTS - Annual General Meeting

13 June 2024

The company under the name "DIMAND Societe Anonyme - Development and Exploitation of Real Estate and Constructions, Services and Holding" and the distinctive title "DIMAND S.A.", according to article 133 para. 2 of L. 4548/2018, article 4.1.1 para. 3 of the ATHEX Rulebook and article 3.3 of the Resolution no. 25/15.04.2024 of the Stock Markets Steering Committee of Athens Exchange S.A., hereby releases the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of June 13, 2024:

At the General Meeting were present (physically or remotely through teleconference) shareholders representing 14,218,641 common registered shares and voting rights from a total of 18,530,300 common registered shares with voting rights, namely with a quorum of 76.73%1.

The Ordinary General Assembly discussed and resolved made decisions by majority on the items of the agenda items as follows:

Votes In favor No. Items on the Agenda Valid votes In favor Against Abstain % of valid votes Result Submission for approval by the General Meeting of the Annual Financial Statements for the year 1 2023, along with the reports of the Board of 14,218,641 14,218,641 0 0 100.00% Approved Directors and the auditors as well as the Corporate Governance Statement.

1 It shall be noted that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 150,000 own shares of the Company out of total 18,680,300 shares are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process.

