DIMAND S.A.

VOTING RESULTS - Annual General Meeting

13 June 2024

The company under the name "DIMAND Societe Anonyme - Development and Exploitation of Real Estate and Constructions, Services and Holding" and the distinctive title "DIMAND S.A.", according to article 133 para. 2 of L. 4548/2018, article 4.1.1 para. 3 of the ATHEX Rulebook and article 3.3 of the Resolution no. 25/15.04.2024 of the Stock Markets Steering Committee of Athens Exchange S.A., hereby releases the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of June 13, 2024:

At the General Meeting were present (physically or remotely through teleconference) shareholders representing 14,218,641 common registered shares and voting rights from a total of 18,530,300 common registered shares with voting rights, namely with a quorum of 76.73%1.

The Ordinary General Assembly discussed and resolved made decisions by majority on the items of the agenda items as follows:

Votes

In favor

No.

Items on the Agenda

Valid votes

In favor

Against

Abstain

% of valid votes

Result

Submission for approval by the General Meeting

of the Annual Financial Statements for the year

1

2023, along with the reports of the Board of

14,218,641

14,218,641

0

0

100.00%

Approved

Directors and the auditors as well as the

Corporate Governance Statement.

1 It shall be noted that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 150,000 own shares of the Company out of total 18,680,300 shares are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process.

1

Votes

In favor

No.

Items on the Agenda

Valid votes

In favor

Against

Abstain

% of valid votes

Result

Submission for discussion and advisory vote on

2

the Remuneration Report of article 112 of Law

14,218,641

13,995,453

33,186

190,002

98.43%

Approved

No. 4548/2018, for the financial year 01.01.2023

to 31.12.20232.

Update from the Chairman of the Audit

3 Committee on the Committee's activities for the financial year 20233.

Submission of the Report of the Independent

Non-Executive Members of the Board of

4 Directors of the Company for the financial year 2023 in accordance with the provisions of par. 5 of article 9 of the Law 4706/2020, as in force4.

Approval of the overall management exercised

by the members of the Board of Directors of the

Company for the financial year 2023 in

5

accordance with article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as

14,218,641

14,218,441

200

0

99.99%

Approved

in force. Discharge of the statutory auditors from

any liability for their actions during financial year 2023.

  1. Advisory vote pursuant to article 112 par.3 of l. 4548/2018.
  2. Not votable item pursuant to article 44 par. 1(i) of l. 4449/2017.
  3. Not votable item pursuant to article 9 par. 5 of l. 4706/2020.

2

Votes

In favor

No.

Items of the agenda

Valid votes

In favor

Against

Abstain

% of valid votes

Result

Approval of remuneration of the members of the

Board of Directors for the year 2023 and pre-

6

approval of remuneration of the members of the

14,218,641

13,995,253

33,386

190,002

98.43%

Approved

Board of Directors and the Committee members

of L. 4706/2020, for the financial year 2024 and

until the Ordinary General Meeting of 2025.

Granting of permission to the members of the

7

Board of Directors and other Executives of the

14,218,641

14,218,641

0

0

100.00%

Approved

Company pursuant to article 98 of Law

4548/2018 as in force.

Election of a Chartered Auditing-Accounting firm

for the audit of the financial statements of the

Company for the financial year commencing on

8

01.01.2024 and ending on 31.12.2024 and for the

14,218,641

14,218,641

0

0

100.00%

Approved

issuance of the annual tax certificate -

Authorization to the Board of Directors for the

determination of their remuneration.

Amendment of the terms (namely, the duration)

of the Share Buy Back Program of the Company,

9

which was adopted pursuant to the decision of

14,218,641

14,218,641

0

0

100.00%

Approved

the Annual General Meeting of the Company's

shareholders on 22.06.2023, in accordance with the provisions of Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

3

Votes

In favor

No.

Items of the agenda

Valid votes

In favor

Against

Abstain

% of valid votes

Result

Announcement to the General Meeting of

Shareholders of the election of an independent

non-executive member of the Board of Directors

in replacement of a resigned member, which

10

took place pursuant to the resolution dated

14,218,641

14,218,641

0

0

100.00%

Approved

7.11.2023 on the election of a member of the

Board of Directors and its reconstitution in a

body, with a term of office expiring on

21.03.2025.

4

