DIMAND S.A.
VOTING RESULTS - Annual General Meeting
13 June 2024
The company under the name "DIMAND Societe Anonyme - Development and Exploitation of Real Estate and Constructions, Services and Holding" and the distinctive title "DIMAND S.A.", according to article 133 para. 2 of L. 4548/2018, article 4.1.1 para. 3 of the ATHEX Rulebook and article 3.3 of the Resolution no. 25/15.04.2024 of the Stock Markets Steering Committee of Athens Exchange S.A., hereby releases the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of June 13, 2024:
At the General Meeting were present (physically or remotely through teleconference) shareholders representing 14,218,641 common registered shares and voting rights from a total of 18,530,300 common registered shares with voting rights, namely with a quorum of 76.73%1.
The Ordinary General Assembly discussed and resolved made decisions by majority on the items of the agenda items as follows:
Votes
In favor
No.
Items on the Agenda
Valid votes
In favor
Against
Abstain
% of valid votes
Result
Submission for approval by the General Meeting
of the Annual Financial Statements for the year
1
2023, along with the reports of the Board of
14,218,641
14,218,641
0
0
100.00%
Approved
Directors and the auditors as well as the
Corporate Governance Statement.
1 It shall be noted that, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 150,000 own shares of the Company out of total 18,680,300 shares are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process.
1
115 Neratziotissis str., GR 151 24 Maroussi |T: +30 210 8774200 | F: +30 210 6801160 | E: info@dimand.gr www.dimand.gr
Votes
In favor
No.
Items on the Agenda
Valid votes
In favor
Against
Abstain
% of valid votes
Result
Submission for discussion and advisory vote on
2
the Remuneration Report of article 112 of Law
14,218,641
13,995,453
33,186
190,002
98.43%
Approved
No. 4548/2018, for the financial year 01.01.2023
Update from the Chairman of the Audit
3 Committee on the Committee's activities for the financial year 20233.
Submission of the Report of the Independent
Non-Executive Members of the Board of
4 Directors of the Company for the financial year 2023 in accordance with the provisions of par. 5 of article 9 of the Law 4706/2020, as in force4.
Approval of the overall management exercised
by the members of the Board of Directors of the
Company for the financial year 2023 in
5
accordance with article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as
14,218,641
14,218,441
200
0
99.99%
Approved
in force. Discharge of the statutory auditors from
any liability for their actions during financial year 2023.
- Advisory vote pursuant to article 112 par.3 of l. 4548/2018.
- Not votable item pursuant to article 44 par. 1(i) of l. 4449/2017.
- Not votable item pursuant to article 9 par. 5 of l. 4706/2020.
2
115 Neratziotissis str., GR 151 24 Maroussi |T: +30 210 8774200 | F: +30 210 6801160 | E: info@dimand.gr www.dimand.gr
Votes
In favor
No.
Items of the agenda
Valid votes
In favor
Against
Abstain
% of valid votes
Result
Approval of remuneration of the members of the
Board of Directors for the year 2023 and pre-
6
approval of remuneration of the members of the
14,218,641
13,995,253
33,386
190,002
98.43%
Approved
Board of Directors and the Committee members
of L. 4706/2020, for the financial year 2024 and
until the Ordinary General Meeting of 2025.
Granting of permission to the members of the
7
Board of Directors and other Executives of the
14,218,641
14,218,641
0
0
100.00%
Approved
Company pursuant to article 98 of Law
4548/2018 as in force.
Election of a Chartered Auditing-Accounting firm
for the audit of the financial statements of the
Company for the financial year commencing on
8
01.01.2024 and ending on 31.12.2024 and for the
14,218,641
14,218,641
0
0
100.00%
Approved
issuance of the annual tax certificate -
Authorization to the Board of Directors for the
determination of their remuneration.
Amendment of the terms (namely, the duration)
of the Share Buy Back Program of the Company,
9
which was adopted pursuant to the decision of
14,218,641
14,218,641
0
0
100.00%
Approved
the Annual General Meeting of the Company's
shareholders on 22.06.2023, in accordance with the provisions of Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.
3
115 Neratziotissis str., GR 151 24 Maroussi |T: +30 210 8774200 | F: +30 210 6801160 | E: info@dimand.gr www.dimand.gr
Votes
In favor
No.
Items of the agenda
Valid votes
In favor
Against
Abstain
% of valid votes
Result
Announcement to the General Meeting of
Shareholders of the election of an independent
non-executive member of the Board of Directors
in replacement of a resigned member, which
10
took place pursuant to the resolution dated
14,218,641
14,218,641
0
0
100.00%
Approved
7.11.2023 on the election of a member of the
Board of Directors and its reconstitution in a
body, with a term of office expiring on
21.03.2025.
4
115 Neratziotissis str., GR 151 24 Maroussi |T: +30 210 8774200 | F: +30 210 6801160 | E: info@dimand.gr www.dimand.gr
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dimand Societe Anonyme for The Use and Construction of Real Estate Constructions Services and Participations published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 14:32:05 UTC.