    DCOM   US25432X1028

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(DCOM)
Dime Community Bancshares : Bank Announces Christopher Porzelt As Chief Risk Officer

10/01/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), is pleased to announce that Christopher Porzelt has been appointed as Executive Vice President (“EVP”) and Chief Risk Officer of the Company and Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, having served as EVP and Interim Chief Risk Officer since June 2021.

Mr. Porzelt, who will report to Dime’s Chief Executive Officer Kevin M. O’Connor, will be responsible for continuing the buildout of the Enterprise Risk Management function to effectively manage risk throughout the organization and integrate risk management with corporate strategy. "We are excited to have Chris officially at the helm of our Risk Department,” stated Mr. O’Connor. "His knowledge and experience are highly valuable, and we expect Chris to further refine and strengthen Dime’s robust approach to enterprise risk management.”

Prior to the completion of the Company’s merger of equals transaction, Mr. Porzelt served as Chief Risk Officer of legacy Dime Community Bank. Upon completion of the merger, Mr. Porzelt was appointed EVP and Deputy Chief Risk Officer of the Company and the Bank. Mr. Porzelt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from St. John's University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.7 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

 ¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 196 M - -
Net income 2020 45,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 1 338 M 1 338 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,83x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 89,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,66 $
Average target price 42,25 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart H. Lubow President & Chief Operating Officer
Avinash Reddy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Mahon Executive Chairman
Michael J. Fegan Chief Technology Officer & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.35.73%1 338
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.60%489 131
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.05%357 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 233
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 085
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.78%190 579