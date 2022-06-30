Log in
    DCOM   US25432X1028

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(DCOM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
29.65 USD   -0.57%
04:43pDIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common Stock - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pDIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. /NY/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pDime Community Bancshares Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.24/Share, Payable July 25 to Stockholders of Record July 18
MT
Dime Community Bancshares : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common Stock - Form 8-K

06/30/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for

Common Stock

Hauppauge, NY - June 30, 2022 - Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Common Stock, payable on July 25, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of July 18, 2022. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.0 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

Disclaimer

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 20:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 403 M - -
Net income 2022 134 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,69x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 1 170 M 1 170 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 802
Free-Float 87,8%
Technical analysis trends DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 29,82 $
Average target price 38,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart H. Lubow President & Chief Operating Officer
Avinash Reddy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Mahon Executive Chairman
Michael J. Fegan EVP, Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.-15.19%1 170
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.86%338 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%243 581
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.33%168 600
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-13.36%156 092