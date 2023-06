Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank (the Bank). It is engaged in providing full-service commercial and consumer banking services, including accepting time, savings and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS) and Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) programs. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts as well as investment services through Dime Financial Services LLC. Through its title insurance subsidiary, the Bank acts as a broker for title insurance services. It operates 59 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City.

Sector Banks